"That makes sense" - Manchester United backed to sign Premier League star in January

Former Aston Villa forward Darren Bent believes Manchester United could be an ideal destination for Harry Kane should he ever move from Tottenham Hotspur in the near future.

Bent has stated that a move to Manchester United in the January transfer window makes sense for both the club and the player. The Red Devils are expected to be in the market for a new forward sooner rather than later.

Speaking on TalkSPORT (via HITC), Bent said the following:

“Where does Harry Kane go? That City [chance has] gone. United would be perfect, they need a striker. So that makes sense.”

Kane has been Tottenham's talisman for a number of years now. The England skipper, however, has always been linked with a big-money move away from Spurs to one of their Premier League rivals. The 29-year-old was heavily linked with a move to Manchester City during the summer transfer window last year. That didn't materialize and City went on to sign Erling Haaland instead this summer.

Haaland's arrival at the Etihad Stadium has all but closed Kane's door for a potential move to Manchester City in the near future.

Kane would be a huge asset for a club like Manchester United. The England international has always been amongst the goals in the Premier League. At the time of writing, Kane has already scored 10 goals from 12 league games in the ongoing season.

Manchester United will have to replace Cristiano Ronaldo in the near future

Manchester United did sign an attacker in the summer transfer window — Brazil international Antony from Ajax for a fee of around £86 million. However, their quest for a new forward might not have ended with the arrival of Antony.

Erik ten Hag's side will have to replace Cristiano Ronaldo as early as the summer of 2023.

Ronaldo has now entered the final year of his Manchester United contract. According to the Manchester Evening News, he does have the option of extending his contract by another season at the end of the current season.

However, based on the five-time Ballon d'Or winner's current situation at Old Trafford, it seems highly unlikely that his contract will be extended beyond this season.

Samuel Luckhurst @samuelluckhurst In the interests of club and player that Mendes gets Ronaldo an exit route in January. He hasn't recovered from missing pre-season when #mufc settled on the blueprint for their attack. Ronaldo wanted/wants out and he's in danger of becoming irrelevant while he's still at United. In the interests of club and player that Mendes gets Ronaldo an exit route in January. He hasn't recovered from missing pre-season when #mufc settled on the blueprint for their attack. Ronaldo wanted/wants out and he's in danger of becoming irrelevant while he's still at United.

Harry Kane could be an ideal yet pricey option for United should they consider buying him in January. According to Transfermarkt, he is valued at £81 million.

