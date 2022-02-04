“That makes no sense"- Paul Robinson slams FA's decision to suspend referee after Liverpool's 3-1 victory over Crystal Palace

Kevin Friend will reportedly sit out the next round of Premier League games after making a controversial call in the Crystal Palace-Liverpool clash.

Friend denied the Reds a penalty but was later asked to consult the pitchside monitor by VAR official Craig Pawson. Upon taking a closer look, Friend reversed his initial call and handed the Reds a spot-kick.

Fabinho converted the Diogo Jota-earned spot-kick to help Liverpool earn a 3-1 win against Palace on January 23.

Friend's decision came under the scanner as the call he made was a controversial one. It was further spiced up by his change of mind upon viewing the pitch-side monitor.

Friend has now been asked to stand down for next week's game as a result of the controversy.

Former England goalkeeper Paul Robinson has slammed the decision. Speaking to Football Insider’s Dylan Childs, he said:

“It’s farce if the VAR official isn’t punished as well. That makes no sense. Referees are there to give their opinion and to referee the game. Love or hate them, all of them will make the odd mistake. I don’t like the system where they drop them down."

He added:

“It’s ludicrous how Kevin Friend gets punished but Craig Pawson doesn’t. They are a team together. What has gone on in the conversation between the two of them? Ex-players and fans want to be privy to that information."

He finished off saying:

“There has obviously been an internal meeting. That is where they’ve come to the conclusion to punish Kevin Friend. But it seems ludicrous to not do the same with the VAR official. You’d suspect that they came to the decision together.”

Liverpool awaiting return of Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane from AFCON 2021

Liverpool will be in action against Cardiff City in the FA Cup fourth round this weekend. They will return to Premier League football next week, by which time Salah and Mane will have returned from AFCON 2021.

Both African stars are set to play in the final of the tournament on February 6 for the ultimate African trophy.

The Reds have fallen behind Manchester City in the Premier League race but will be hoping to make a late run post the return of their superstar forwards.

