“That makes you sweat a little bit” – Arsene Wenger’s comments on how Manchester United hijacked Arsenal move for Cristiano Ronaldo resurface

Former Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has revealed how close the Gunners came to signing Manchester United star Cristiano Ronaldo. The legendary forward was 18 when he joined Manchester United from Sporting Lisbon in 2003.

But it could have all been so different.

Wenger has explained how Arsenal were tracking the forward during his time at Lisbon and nearly managed to lure him to north London. The former Gunners boss told Ian Wright on LADBibleTV (via: Daily Mirror)

"We thought it was possible (to sign Ronaldo). If we had been a fraction quicker, a few days because we had agreed and then Manchester United came in 5 or 6 days later."

Arsenal have had some formidable forwards under Wenger. The likes of Robin van Persie, Dennis Bergkamp and Robert Pires have all played under the Frenchman. However, the undisputed king of the Gunners during Wenger's time in charge is Thierry Henry.

Wenger has explained how the French star could have played alongside Ronaldo if the latter had made the move in 2003. He told FourFourTwo (via Daily Mirror):

"When I had Thierry, I could have signed (Cristiano) Ronaldo – can you imagine what they could have done together? That makes you sweat a little bit, and I was very close to doing it. I thought it was all done."

Would Arsenal have boasted the finest frontline in history had they beaten Manchester United to signing Ronaldo?

Which is the best attacking trio in history?

Had Wenger managed to lure Ronaldo to Arsenal in 2003, the Gunners may have had one of the most devastating frontlines in history.

Many debates have been had over which side had the best front three in European history. Barcelona, between 2014 and 2017, boasted an unbelievable forward line consisting of Lionel Messi, Neymar and Luis Suarez. They won the UEFA Champions League in 2015, the La Liga title twice and three Copa Del Reys.

Their fierce rivals Real Madrid can stake their claim with the most successful trio in UEFA Champions League history (4). Cristiano Ronaldo, Karim Benzema and Gareth Bale wreaked havoc together at the Santiago Bernabeu in Europe's elite club competition.

Frank Khalid @FrankKhalidUK Karim Benzema on the BBC partnership : “You had a rocket, which was Bale, the scorer, who was Ronaldo, and then there was me, which was the space between the two, the piece for everything to work. I miss that partnership." Karim Benzema on the BBC partnership : “You had a rocket, which was Bale, the scorer, who was Ronaldo, and then there was me, which was the space between the two, the piece for everything to work. I miss that partnership." https://t.co/Y42VS3bFDo

Liverpool are another side that boasts of one of the finest trios in recent years, with Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino destroying Premier League defences. These three workhorses have flourished under Jurgen Klopp, having won the Premier League and the UEFA Champions League.

Manchester United have had a long list of mesmerizing front threes. Perhaps their greatest is the 'Holy Trinity' of George Best, Bobby Charlton, and Dennis Law.

This trio scored a formidable 660+ goals in 1300 matches and delivered Manchester United their first European Cup. All three have rightfully earned their place among the best to have plied their trade in English football.

Old School United @OldSchoolUtd

Huddersfield 0 United 3, Oct ‘71



oldschoolunited.com Some classic Best, Law and Charlton footage.Huddersfield 0 United 3, Oct ‘71 Some classic Best, Law and Charlton footage. 🇾🇪Huddersfield 0 United 3, Oct ‘71 oldschoolunited.com https://t.co/RE8ycIDKdg

Arsenal also have an argument to make given their history of fantastic strikers and their notorious attacking philosophy. The invincible Gunners side that fascinated spectators during the 2002-2003 season boasted a frontline of Thierry Henry, Dennis Bergkamp and Robert Pires.

Edited by Ritwik Kumar