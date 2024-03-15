"That is massive for them" - Chris Sutton makes scoreline prediction for Manchester United vs Liverpool

Pundit Chris Sutton believes Liverpool will beat Manchester United 3-1 in their FA Cup quarter-final tie on Sunday (March 17).

The Reds are coming into this tie on the back of a 6-1 second-leg Europa League Round-of-16 win against Sparta Praha. Meanwhile, Erik ten Hag's team was able to defeat Everton 2-0 at Old Trafford in the league on Saturday (March 9).

When these two teams last met in the league, the Manchester outfit managed to come away with a 0-0 draw at Anfield (December 17, 2023). Predicting this tie in favor of the Merseysiders, Sutton said (via BBC Sport):

"A friend of mine told me he thought Manchester United would win this tie. I told him not to be so stupid. United have dug deep and gotten some results against Liverpool in recent years, they beat them 2-1 at Old Trafford at the start of last season, when I didn't give them a chance that day either.

"I know United fans will be getting excited about the 0-0 draw at Anfield earlier in this season too, with what felt like 2% possession. But if Klopp's team perform like they did in the second half against Manchester City last weekend, they are going to win, no doubt about it."

He added:

"There is some good news for United because their striker Rasmus Hojlund is going to be back from injury, and starting the game by all accounts. That is massive for them and gives them a far greater chance of getting through."

Rasmus Hojlund's return will be key for Manchester United, given the Denmark international has scored in each of his last six league matches.

Manchester United defender back in training as Liverpool challenge looms

Aaron Wan-Bissaka in action

Meanwhile, Manchester United right-back Aaron Wan-Bissaka was seen training ahead of the club's quarter-final FA Cup tie against Liverpool on Sunday. The defender was pictured alongside midfielder Mason Mount, who has also been sidelined due to injury.

The former England under-21 international last appeared for his club during the 2-2 draw with Tottenham Hotspur on January 14. This season, he's made 12 appearances in the league, bagging one assist.

Diogo Dalot has filled in at right-back in Wan-Bissaka's absence. With the 26-year-old returning, it would allow Dalot to be deployed at left-back as Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia continue to nurse their respective fitness issues.