"That may well be at Liverpool" - Noel Whelan thinks James Milner could get new role under Jurgen Klopp

Former Leeds United forward Noel Whelan believes James Milner can become an adequate coach at Liverpool once he is done with his playing career.

The 47-year-old credited Milner's leadership qualities in the dressing room, which could benefit the youngsters coming through the ranks.

Speaking exclusively to Football Insider, Whelan stated that James Milner still has a future at Anfield.

He said:

“I don’t think he’ll want to leave. When you’re a part of a club like Liverpool and their success, and you’re still in the plans – he’ll want to be a part of it. It’s not just about game time anymore for Milner. He’ll be so important around that squad and in the dressing room. He’s a leader and a club captain alongside Jordan Henderson. Their habits will shine through to the younger players, and when you have a number of foreign players it is always important to have that English-based core."

He added:

“He knows the club, knows what it’s all about – and that’s why they were so keen to keep Henderson as well. I’ve got no doubt that Milner will go on to be a brilliant coach as well – and that may well be at Liverpool.”

As things stand, James Milner has less than six months remaining on his current contract at Anfield. However, Jurgen Klopp has confirmed that the club are willing to offer the 36-year-old midfielder a new deal in the coming months.

“There are talks, but like always, we usually don’t comment further on that.



“But yes, the club will be in talks with Milly, so we will see. There is no chance that Milly will retire."



#LFC Jurgen Klopp says Liverpool will hold talks with James Milner over a new contract.

James Milner has played a vital role in Liverpool's success under Jurgen Klopp. The former England international has won the Premier League, Champions League, UEFA Super Cup, FIFA Club World Cup and the Carabao Cup at the club.

Since his free transfer from Manchester City in 2015, Milner has made 277 appearances for the Reds. He has contributed 26 goals and 44 assists across all competitions during his tenure at Anfield.

Liverpool secured their first League Cup trophy in a decade

Liverpool defeated Chelsea in a penalty shootout to win their ninth League Cup and their first since 2012. The Reds played out a dramatic but goalless draw against Chelsea at Wembley Stadium which saw the game being decided on penalties.

Jurgen Klopp's side won the shootout 11-10 with Chelsea's substitute goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga missing the decisive kick.

The win makes the Reds the most successful team in League Cup history with nine. Prior to the final against Chelsea, they were level with Manchester City on eight titles.

