“That, for me, is really, really sad” - Peter Schmeichel shares how it felt sitting next to Sir Alex Ferguson in Manchester United's loss to Liverpool

Former Manchester United goalkeeper Peter Schmeichel has said it was a terrible feeling for him to witness the Red Devils' 3-0 capitulation to Liverpool on Sunday whle seated alongside legendary manager Sir Alex Ferguson.

Erik ten Hag's side produced an abject performance, with two Casemiro errors in midfield leading to Luis Diaz giving the visitors a 2-0 led at the break. Despite the manager running the changes, Mohamed Salah scored the Reds' third to make it a forgettable evening for the hosts.

Lamenting the manner of the defeat, Schmeichel told Premier League Productions (as per HITC):

“I was sat with Sir Alex today, it was really sad. What he did for this football club. Everything that we enjoyed. The great times. Everything.

"To sit with him and he is watching this. That, for me, is really, really sad that he is watching that. He did something really extraordinary with this football club. All of that is not there anymore.”

Sir Alex Ferguson won a record 13 Premier League titles with Manchester United, along with two UEFA Champions League honours during his near three-decade stay at the club.

Since his retirement post the 2012-13 season, when United won their 13th and latest title in the Premier League era, numerous managers have arrived at Old Trafford, but the club's league title drought continues.

Coming off the club's worst-ever Premier League finish of eighth last season, the pressure is on current boss Erik ten Hag as he looks to steady the ship after two losses in the opening three games.

"There's no positives from this game" - Nigel Reo-Coker on Manchester United's performance against Liverpool

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag

Former Premier League midfielder Nigel Reo-Coker reckons he didn't see any positives from Manchester United in their Premier League home loss to Liverpool on Sunday.

Reo-Coker also had a go at the likes of Casemiro and Kobbie Mainoo for not looking 'athletic' enough and also questioned the club's transfer strategies (as per BBC):

"United, for me, never really looked like scoring in this game and Liverpool played through them with ease. Casemiro and Kobbie Mainoo do not look athletic enough in that midfield, so any team they come up against that have players to drive with the ball will destroy them.

About playing Fernandes and Zirkzee together, he added:

"Joshua Zirkzee is not a number nine. He’s not going to be a prolific scorer in the Premier League, and he wasn’t a prolific scorer in Serie A. He’s more of a creator than an actual goalscorer, so playing him and Bruno Ferndandes makes no sense.

"I just don’t see that working. And it leads to the questions of 'what do you see in this Man Utd side?' I do not see anything. There’s no positives from this game."

Manchester United return to league action against Southampton away on September 14.

