"That was the message" - Liverpool's Andy Robertson reveals what Jurgen Klopp and Jordan Henderson told the team during half-time in Villarreal win

Liverpool's Andy Robertson has revealed that Jurgen Klopp and Jordan Henderson reassured the team that they were playing well at half-time in their clash against Villarreal.

The Reds fashioned several chances but couldn't put a goal past the visitors in the first half of their UEFA Champions League semi-final match last night (April 27).

Villarreal themselves didn't create any noteworthy opportunities as the teams went into the break with the scores level in the first-leg contest at Anfield.

Speaking to BT Sport after the game, Robertson revealed what message the Liverpool players received at half-time in the dressing room. Asked how important it was to not get frustrated while looking for the opener, the Scottish left-back said (as quoted by Liverpool's official website):

"That was the message from Hendo at half-time and the gaffer [Klopp] at half-time, just saying we were playing well in the first half, probably the best stuff we’ve played, and we didn’t get a goal for it."

Robertson added:

"But we kept going, we kept trying to be patient and luckily with a big deflection we managed to get the breakthrough."

The Reds eventually took the lead just eight minutes after half-time when Pervis Estupinan deflected Henderson's cross into his own net.

Sadio Mane found the back of the net from Mohamed Salah's pass two minutes later to make it 2-0.

The hosts then took their foot off the pedal with one eye on their upcoming matches. However, they still thwarted Villarreal to secure a two-goal cushion in the tie.

Liverpool turn focus to Premier League after first-leg win vs Villarreal

With Villarreal largely settled in a largely defensive shape even after going two goals down, Liverpool were able to lower the tempo by just holding onto the ball. They also substituted Mane, Henderson, Luis Diaz, and Trent Alexander-Arnold in the second half to keep them fresh for their upcoming Premier League encounter.

The Reds will travel to St. James' Park to take on an in-form Newcastle United side on Saturday, April 30. Eddie Howe's troops have won each of their last four matches and have been one of the best teams in the league since the start of 2022.

Should they win the match, Klopp's side will momentarily go two points clear of Manchester City at the top of the Premier League standings. The Cityzens will be in action a few hours later away at Leeds United.

