"That might be an option" - Martin Keown suggests Arsenal already have a player who can replace Aubameyang

Former Arsenal defender Martin Keown believes Gabriel Martinelli could replace Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang at the Emirates Stadium. The Brazilian has been one of the shining lights for Mikel Arteta's side this season.

The Gunners parted ways with Aubameyang by mutual consent during the recently-concluded January transfer window. The Gabon striker had been frozen out of the squad by Mikel Arteta and was stripped of the captain's armband. Aubameyang joined Barcelona on a free transfer this week after signing a three-year contract with the Catalan giants.

Arsenal were heavily linked with a number of strikers during the January transfer window but failed to sign an adequate replacement for Aubameyang. The club are desperately short of options in attack.

Martin Keown, however, believes Gabriel Martinelli can develop into the ideal replacement for Aubameyang. The Brazilian has managed to score four goals in 21 appearances in the current campaign. Keown told talkSPORT as per HITC:

"Is Martinelli going to go down the middle? That might be an option."

Gabriel Martinelli joined the north London club in the summer of 2019 in a deal worth £6 million. Despite his lack of experience, Martinelli was highly impressive during his first season with the club. His speed, dribbling, and eye-for-goal made him a massive prospect for the Gunners.

The Brazilian's progress was hampered by a serious knee injury which he sustained in the summer of 2020. Martinelli made just 22 appearances for the club in all competitions last season.

Mirror Football @MirrorFootball

mirror.co.uk/sport/football… Gabriel Martinelli in line for dream shirt number change and new role at Arsenal Gabriel Martinelli in line for dream shirt number change and new role at Arsenalmirror.co.uk/sport/football… https://t.co/zo4njjmcXC

Martinelli has been deployed as a left-winger by Mikel Arteta in recent times. The 20-year-old, however, has the ability to play as a No. 9.

Arteta could also play Martinelli through the middle in the coming months as Alexandre Lacazette and Eddie Nketiah have struggled to produce the goods for the club. The duo have managed to score just three Premier League goals between them this season.

Arsenal's dismal transfer window could result in them missing out on Champions League football

Liverpool v Arsenal - Carabao Cup Semi Final First Leg

Arsenal's failure to sign an adequate replacement for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has left the club desperately short of quality and depth in attack. The Gabon striker was arguably one of the best footballers at the club prior to his move to Barcelona. Aubameyang had scored 68 goals in 128 Premier League appearances for the club.

Arsenal were heavily linked with a move for Dusan Vlahovic but the Serbian striker rejected the north London club's advances and opted to join Juventus instead. The Gunners were also linked with moves for Alexander Isak and Dominic Calvert-Lewin but a deal for either player failed to materialize.

Alexandre Lacazette @LacazetteAlex

Thanks for the last 4 years , my experience in arsenal would have been different without you..

Wish you good luck in your next chapter !

See you soon

My bro !!Thanks for the last 4 years , my experience in arsenal would have been different without you..Wish you good luck in your next chapter !See you soon My bro !!Thanks for the last 4 years , my experience in arsenal would have been different without you..Wish you good luck in your next chapter ! See you soon 😏😂❤️⚡️♣️ https://t.co/MnOrnXiOc7

Also Read Article Continues below

Arsenal are currently sixth in the Premier League table, two points behind fourth-placed Manchester United. The Gunners, however, lack the squad depth and quality the Red Devils possess. They could, therefore, struggle to challenge for a place in the top four of the Premier League.

Edited by Ritwik Kumar