"That was the moment I realized he is a human being" - Beach football star recalls meeting with Al-Nassr superstar Cristiano Ronaldo

Portugal beach football star Jordan Santos has reflected on his experience of rubbing shoulders with the legendary Cristiano Ronaldo.

The former Real Madrid superstar, due to his extraordinary achievements in the beautiful game, can often seem to be otherworldly. Santos has now said that he had to make sure that the five-time Ballon d'Or winner is indeed human.

Speaking to FIFA's official website, Santos said about the living legend (via GOAL):

“I couldn’t believe I was near him. It was incredible. I asked him for a photo as soon as I could to make sure I didn’t miss out! He hugged me. It was a real hug."

"That was the moment I realized he is a human being, because I doubted he was born on the same planet as the rest of us. He’s one of the greatest athletes not just in football history, but in the whole of sport. He’s a big inspiration. He’s also a really nice person. It was a dream to be near him.”

Cristiano Ronaldo is set to turn 39 on February 5. The age, however, hasn't stopped the magisterial Portuguese from producing exceptional numbers. He ended 2023 with 54 goals for club and country, the most by any player in the world.

Ronaldo has been equally impressive for his club Al-Nassr in the 2023-24 season, netting 24 goals and setting up 11 assists in 25 matches across competitions. He has scored 20 goals in 18 SPL appearances and is currently the Saudi Pro League's leading scorer.

Jordan Santos picks Cristiano Ronaldo as the GOAT

Cristiano Ronaldo is always a leading candidate in the GOAT debate. Like many fans, Santos considers his compatriot the greatest of all time ahead of Lionel Messi.

The judgment, however, is not based on Ronaldo's nationality. Rather, it's due to the Portugal captain's historic achievements in the beautiful game. Santos said (via GOAL):

“I love Messi too. I’d put him in the top three players I’ve ever seen play. I’m not saying Cristiano is the greatest because he’s Portuguese – honestly I’m not – but because of everything he’s achieved over all these years, the success he’s had playing for different teams. I think, for every side he’s played for, Cristiano has been more decisive than Messi. I have great admiration for Messi, but I would choose Cristiano.”

Cristiano Ronaldo is hands down one of the greatest footballers ever. While many think Lionel Messi eclipsed him by winning the 2022 FIFA World Cup, there's no consensus jury on it.