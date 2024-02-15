"That move would not surprise me at all" - Pundit explains why Xabi Alonso would be a 'perfect fit' at Liverpool

Bayer Leverkusen manager Xabi Alonso's former Liverpool teammate Bolo Zenden has backed the Spaniard to take over from Jurgen Klopp at Anfield this summer.

Last month, Klopp announced his decision to leave Liverpool after this season. Alonso, who is currently coaching Leverkusen to an unbeaten league season at the moment, has been tipped as a favorite to take over.

Explaining why it is a good decision, Zenden said (via Liverpool Echo):

"What he's doing at the moment at Bayer Leverkusen, is what's setting him apart from everyone else in the running right now. To be able not only to challenge Bayern Munich in the Bundesliga but to absolutely batter Bayern both in their recent game, and in the league, is so impressive."

He continued:

"There are certain traits in Xabi's team which you can clearly identify: they are dominant and they play possession-based, front-foot football. And when you say these kind of things, who else do you associate them with? Liverpool. For that reason, you would think Xabi would be a perfect fit for Liverpool. That move would not surprise me at all."

Alonso's team are currently at the top of the Bundesliga with 55 points after 21 games. They most recently beat second-placed Bayern Munich 3-0.

Zenden expected his former Liverpool teammates to become managers after their playing careers

Talking about a few players from his generation who he expected to become managers, Zenden said:

"It doesn't surprise me that he's gone into management. I had the same question regarding Pep Guardiola, who I played alongside at Barcelona. Did I expect him to be so successful? Well, I could tell he was someone who would always fit into the world of management."

He added:

"It's the same with Xavi at Barcelona, and even Steven Gerrard. They're the same kind of players; none of them have surprised me, but obviously no one can predict just how successful they'd go on to be."

Zenden played for two years alongside Xabi Alonso at Anfield. Together, they made it to the final of the 2007 UEFA Champions League, which they lost to AC Milan.