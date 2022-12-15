“That would be very nice” – Sven-Goran Eriksson makes Lionel Messi prediction about 2022 FIFA World Cup final

Former England manager Sven-Goran Eriksson hopes to see Lionel Messi win the 2022 FIFA World Cup trophy with Argentina on Sunday, December 18.

The Copa America champions face reigning champions France, who are looking to become the first nation in 60 years to successfully defend their crown.

Messi confirmed that Sunday's final will be his last appearance at the World Cup and is keen to bow out by winning the trophy.

Eriksson, who led England to the quarter-finals of the 2006 FIFA World Cup, wants the Argentine forward to lift the prize ahead of France. He also heaped praise on Lionel Scaloni's side.

Speaking to OLBG, he said:

"As a football lover, I hope Lionel Messi wins the World Cup with Argentina before he retires, that would be very nice. I think Argentina will it anyway because of how good their team is."

the Argentina captain has won every possible trophy during his illustrious career except the FIFA World Cup. Many believe that winning the trophy will also make him the undisputed 'GOAT'.

It will also put him in the same bracket as Diego Maradona, the last Argentina captain to lift the gold trophy in 1986.

Messi has played in the FIFA World Cup final before, back in 2014 when Germany beat Argentina 1-0 in extra-time and crushed the then-Barcelona man's dream.

However, he has a shot at redemption on Sunday in what will be his last appearance in the competition.

France looking to spoil Argentina's Lionel Messi send-off with back-to-back FIFA World Cup titles

In their last hurdle, Argentina face reigning world champions France, who are looking to make a history of their own.

No team since Brazil in 1962 has won back-to-back FIFA World Cups.

Les Bleus have been without key players such as Karim Benzema, Paul Pogba, N'Golo Kante, Lucas Hernandez and Christopher Nkunku, who are all injured. Even without them though, France have managed to come this far, demonstrating their title credentials once more.

Kylian Mbappe has led impeccably from the front with five goals and two assists. Meanwhile, Olivier Giroud has also stepped up in Benzema's absence to score four goals.

France have also been helped by many young players coming of age at the tournament, namely Aurelien Tchouameni, Randal Kolo Muani, Ibrahima Konate and Youssouf Fofana.

Argentina are aware of their threat, having lost 4-3 to the Blues in the Round of 16 in Russia four years ago. Is revenge on the cards?

