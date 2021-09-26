"That's not great to see" - Solskjaer slams Aston Villa players for mind games against Manchester United's Cristiano Ronaldo and Bruno Fernandes

Cristiano Ronaldo and Bruno Fernandes were subjected to mind games by Aston Villa players, especially Emi Martinez, and Manchester United manager Solskjaer was not at all impressed.

In a tense game at Old Trafford, Aston Villa took the lead in the 88th minute through Kortney Hause who headed in brilliantly from a well-taken corner. Manchester United seemed to have found a way back in injury time when they were awarded a penalty.

Bruno Fernandes assumed penalty responsibilities over Cristiano Ronaldo and Aston Villa players could be seen crowding the spot and heckling the two players. Speaking after the match, Solskjaer said:

“I didn’t enjoy, I didn’t like, the way they crowded the referee and the penalty spot and tried to affect him (Fernandes). It clearly worked for them but that’s not great to see.

“But they achieved what they needed to and got what they wanted to.”

Bruno Fernandes @B_Fernandes8 No excuses for my penalty miss today. I’m my biggest critic but as always I’ll use it to drive me forward. More than my disappointment though, the team’s loss today is the most important. I’ll be ready next time. No excuses for my penalty miss today. I’m my biggest critic but as always I’ll use it to drive me forward. More than my disappointment though, the team’s loss today is the most important. I’ll be ready next time. https://t.co/tTBgURne8B

The Manchester United manager was also not happy with Aston Villa's goal, claiming it had to be ruled out for offside as Ollie Watkins blocked David De Gea's view:

“You can see the inconsistency again, VAR and decision-making.

“Watkins is clear standing on or touching David as the header has gone in so it’s a foul or he is offside. The linesman did his job he called it into VAR but they turned the decision down and it is a goal unfortunately, so bad decisions again.”

With Bruno Fernandes missing the penalty, it will be interesting to see if Cristiano Ronaldo is put on penalty duty next time Manchester United are awarded a spot-kick.

Manchester United duo Cristiano Ronaldo and Bruno Fernandes will be determined to bounce back from this setback

Cristiano Ronaldo and Bruno Fernandes

Both Cristiano Ronaldo and Bruno Fernandes are champion players and will be determined to bounce back from this setback at the earliest. After a good start to the season, Manchester United have been a little inconsistent with their performances in the last few matches.

A match against Villarreal in the UEFA Champions League on Wednesday could provide the ideal opportunity for Manchester United to start putting in a run of positive results once again.

Also Read

Cristiano Ronaldo and Bruno Fernandes have both started the season in fine form. Ronaldo has scored 4 goals in 4 appearances for Manchester United so far, while Bruno Fernandes has 4 goals in 6 Premier League appearances.

The iconic Portuguese duo will be itching to get back on the field after last night's disappointment and inspire Manchester United to victory once again.

Edited by Aakanksh Sanketh