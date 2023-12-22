"That number is very special" - Manchester United star reveals Cristiano Ronaldo's influence in his current jersey number at the Red Devils

Manchester United winger Facundo Pellistri has opened up on how Al-Nassr superstar Cristiano Ronaldo inspired him to wear the No. 28 jersey for the Red Devils.

The Uruguayan said to the club's website in a Q&A session:

"Well because, when I came here to Manchester, I was playing in Penarol and I had the no.10. So the two plus the eight, they sum up to 10. So that’s why I take it.

"And, later, I realised that number was the one Ronaldo also made his debut in and all that. So, for me, that number is very special."

Ronaldo famously wore the No. 28 jersey as a youngster with Sporting CP, impressing then-United manager Sir Alex Ferguson in a pre-season friendly in 2003. He clinched a move to Old Trafford soon after that and eventually took up the No. 7 jersey, going on to establish himself as one of the greats of the sport.

Meanwhile, Pellistri joined Manchester United from Uruguayan club Penarol in the summer of 2021. He shared a dressing room alongside Ronaldo in the first half of the 2021-22 season. He was then sent on loan for the remainder of the campaign to Spanish side Deportivo Alaves.

Pellistri has made 12 appearances for the Red Devils this season, mostly coming off the bench. He has yet to score but has one assist.

Erik ten Hag confident Manchester United forward will find form

Erik ten Hag backed his men to improve.

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag is certain that striker Rasmus Hojlund will find the back of the net soon. The striker scored five goals in six UEFA Champions League games but is yet to open his tally in the Premier League after 13 appearances.

Ten Hag said (via press conference):

"We are open. He is open. His mentality is great. He is a very good performer with stress; he deals with that. But it is not all about Rasmus; it is about Marcus Rashford, Alejandro Garnacho, Antony, Bruno Fernandes, Scott McTominay.

"Don’t forget our full-backs who have to be a big part of that. I’m sure we will improve. If our squad is full, it is better in balance and we should create more chances."

Hojlund arrived at Manchester United from Serie A side Atalanta this summer for a reported fee of £72 million. While he looked on song in the Champions League, he has not scored a goal in 13 Premier League appearances.

Meanwhile, Manchester United have endured a tough start to the season, finding themselves seventh in the league after 17 games. A key reason has been their misfiring attack which has scored just 18 goals in the league this season, a trend ten Hag will be keen on reversing soon.

