“That number will remain on the field” - Portugal boss Roberto Martinez names player who will inherit Diogo Jota’s shirt number with national team

Portugal head coach Roberto Martinez has named Ruben Neves as the successor of the late Diogo Jota's No. 21 jersey with the national team. The attacker was on his way to join Liverpool's pre-season training when he met a fatal accident.

Jota and his 25-year-old brother, Andre, were on their way to Santander from where Diogo would have taken a ferry to England to join the Reds' pre-season camp when their Lamborghini had a suspected tyre blowout while attempting an overtake and burst into flames in Spain's Zamora province.

Tributes poured in from the footballing fraternity and beyond as Jota's tragic demise was mourned. Two months after the incident, Portugal are set to play their first competitive match, a 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier at Armenia on Friday (Sept. 5).

Ahead of the game, Selecao boss Martinez said about Neves taking over the deceased Jota's No. 21 jersey (as per the Daily Mail):

"The No 21 jersey will go to Ruben Neves because, that way, that number will remain on the field and with all of us. He had a very close relationship with Diogo and is the ideal person to represent him."

Neves paid rich tribute to his former teammate in a ceremony in Lisbon celebrating the late player's life:

"Everyone in the national team felt these words to the same extent and speaking as a group, I think they fit extremely well with what our first meeting will be like. More than friends, we're family. And that won't change just because you've signed a contract a little farther from home."

"Life brought us together and nothing can break that bond. We've already achieved so much together, and there's still so much more ahead, and we know we'll make it. From today on, you'll step on to the pitch with us, and we'll keep moving forward together on the stage where it all began."

Neves and Jota featured together for the Selecao in their shootout win over Spain in the UEFA Nations League final three months ago. Little would they know it would be the last time they played together.

A look at Portugal's 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier group

Portugal boss Roberto Martinez

Roberto Martinez's Portugal are clubbed in Group F of the UEFA qualifiers for the 2026 FIFA World Cup. They open their campaign against Armenia on Sept. 6 before welcoming Hungary three days later.

The Republic of Ireland are the other team in the group. They open their campaign against Hungary on Sept. 6 before taking on Armenia on Sep. 9. The Irish face Cristiano Ronaldo and Co. on Oct. 11.

Portugal have never won the quadrennial event, with their best run being a semi-final finish in 2006, when they lost 1-0 to two-time winners France in the last four. It was Ronaldo's first of five appearances at the World Cup.

