“That was obviously on Twitter, and I still get it” - Arsenal star Ben White names toughest opponent; explains how he still gets mocked

Arsenal defender Ben White has named the toughest opponent he has faced in his career. The English defender has played across the English Pyramid, featuring for Leeds United, Newport County, Peterborough United, Brighton & Hove Albion, and now the Gunners.

Speaking with Sky Sports, the defender named Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford as the toughest he has ever faced, saying:

"One of them, yeah. When I was at Brighton, he went past me three times, chopped me three times and then scored. That was obviously on Twitter everywhere, and I still get it today. Obviously an amazing player.”

He then discussed another Manchester-based attacker, Erling Haaland, saying about Manchester City's Norwegian goal machine:

Trending

"That's the thing, it's the goals that he scores. Our two centre-backs have done really well against him. But he's an amazing player and he keeps doing what he's doing."

He concluded his list of three by discussing Liverpool's Portuguese maestro, Diogo Jota, saying:

"When you play against him, you don't realise how quick and strong he is. He's obviously technically really good as well."

Ben White remains a vital part of Mikel Arteta's plans with Arsenal moving forward and will be keen to help the team to Premier League glory for the first time in two decades. He has featured 135 times for the north London side, bagging six goals and providing 10 assists since he joined in 2021.

Arsenal legend slams Jermaine Jenas for response after sacking from the BBC

Arsenal legend Ray Parlour has slammed former Tottenham Hotspur player Jermaine Jenas for his response after news broke of his sacking from the BBC. The former player was a member of the MOTD team but was sacked after allegedly sending inappropriate text messages to a female coworker.

Jenas had remained coy after the news broke, saying via Sport Bible:

"I can't really talk about, I am not happy about but as it stands I'm going to have to let my lawyers deal with it. There's two sides to every story."

Arsenal legend Parlour was not impressed with the response Jenas gave and said on TALKSPORT:

"I tell you what, what a waste of three minutes in the morning, I could have had a nice cup of tea and made you a nice cup of tea. What was the point of that? If he can't say anything, he's just got to say right at the start 'sorry, I can't speak now,' and that's it, the interview's over. I'm sure the listeners are really riveted at home."

Jenas will now look for a new employer following his dismissal from his role at the BBC.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback