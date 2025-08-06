"That is not ok for us" - Argentina FA accused of breaking $14.8m deal to bring Lionel Messi and co. to Kerala for friendlies by commercial partner

Kerala government's commercial partner, Anto Augustine, has accused the Argentine Football Association (AFA) of breaking a £15 million Lionel Messi agreement. As part of the deal, Messi and Argentina are obliged to play two friendlies in Kerala, India, during the October or November international break later this year.

As a part of their plan to bring Lionel Messi's Argentina to Kerala, Augustine and Co. allegedly paid the AFA ₹130 crore ($14.8 million) last year. Despite confirming the payment, the AFA have been accused of breaking the contract as they want to postpone the two friendlies to September 2026.

Augustine, who is the Managing Director of Reporter Broadcasting Company, stated (via Onmanorama h/t GOAL):

"But now they are saying, how about September 2026? That is not ok for us. The World Cup is scheduled to begin in June, and we are not sure if Argentina will be world champions again. The deal was to have the 2022 world champions play in Kerala this year."

Kerala's Sports Minister, V Abdurahiman, also added:

"If they had agreed to come in October, then they should stick to that schedule. Next year is an election year, and their proposal to play in March is not acceptable."

While Lionel Messi is no longer set to visit Kerala this year, the Argentina ace is expected to visit Kolkata, Ahmedabad, Mumbai, and New Delhi in India this December.

"Clearly for tomorrow he is unavailable" - Javier Mascherano provides Lionel Messi injury update ahead of Pumas UNAM clash

Inter Miami manager Javier Mascherano has confirmed that Lionel Messi will miss their upcoming fixture against Pumas UNAM due to a minor muscle injury in his right leg. The two sides are set to face each other in the Leagues Cup later tonight (Wednesday, August 6).

Messi suffered the injury during the Herons' narrow penalty-shootout win over Necaxa on Saturday, August 2. The 38-year-old was subbed off in the 11th minute, leading to many fearing he had sustained a serious long-term injury.

Mascherano recently told reporters (via Sportstar):

“Within the bad news, it’s good news. He usually recovers very well from injuries and, above all, normally does with speed, so we will see. But clearly for tomorrow he is unavailable. But then we will see how he feels, how he progresses."

Lionel Messi's absence will be a massive blow for Inter Miami. He has been in brilliant form this season, registering 24 goals and 10 assists in 31 appearances across all competitions.

