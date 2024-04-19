"That was the one moment" - Casemiro reveals why he nearly cancelled 2022 transfer from Real Madrid to Manchester United

Casemiro has revealed the moment he doubted his 2022 summer transfer to Manchester United from Real Madrid.

United completed a shocking deal when they wrapped up the Brazilian's signature for a reported €70.65 million. Casemiro was an important player for Real Madrid and won five UEFA Champions League titles with the club. He made 336 appearances for the Madrid giants, scoring 31 goals and providing 29 assists.

Along with Luka Modric and Toni Kroos, he was a mainstay at the heart of Los Blancos' midfield. Hence, his move to Old Trafford was shocking to many. Casemiro has now revealed that Carlo Ancelotti cried when he left the Santiago Bernabeu.

Casemiro recalled that on a Friday afternoon, he didn't train as his transfer was almost done. When he went to meet Ancelotti, the Italian manager's actions made him doubt the move. Casemiro said (via UtdDistrict on X):

"So, I go to Ancelotti and he already knew I was leaving. I entered his office and when he turned around, I saw he was crying. Ancelotti was crying. And I am thinking, 'Why are you crying? No, you can't be crying.'"

Casemiro further said:

"Carlo told me he didn't want me to leave and he loved me very much. And in that moment I doubted [the move] and realized how many people loved me there."

Speaking about going through his decision to join Manchester United, Casemiro said:

"But I had committed to it; I had already given my word to United. and my word is more important than anything. But that was the moment."

How has Casemiro fared since his transfer from Real Madrid to Manchester United?

Since joining Manchester United from Real Madrid, Casemiro has so far made 76 appearances for the Red Devils, scoring 12 goals and providing nine assists across all competitions.

This season, he has scored five goals and has provided three assists in 25 appearances. However, the consensus is that Casemiro is past his prime and has lost a yard or two.

Casemiro has been heavily linked with a summer exit with the Saudi Pro League touted as a potential future destination for the Brazilian defensive midfielder.

