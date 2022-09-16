"That is one of the targets, but it is unfortunate I didn't get the call up" - Manchester United star says he has not given up on making the 2022 FIFA World Cup squad 

Manchester United star Jadon Sancho has declared that he will not stop chasing his goal of representing England at the upcoming FIFA World Cup in Qatar.
The former Borussia Dortmund star has been in decent form for the Red Devils in recent weeks, but his involvement for England at the 2022 FIFA World Cup remains a doubt.
England coach Gareth Southgate did not pick him in his latest squad for the upcoming UEFA Nations League fixtures against Italy and Germany. However, his Manchester United teammates Luke Shaw and Harry Maguire, who have only started two league matches for the Red Devils this season, have been included.
Speaking to MUTV, Sancho opened up about the England snub, revealing that while he was disappointed, he wouldn’t give up his goal of playing at the 2022 FIFA World Cup. Sancho said (via Metro):
“That [FIFA World Cup] is one of the targets, but it is unfortunate that I didn’t get the call-up.
“But I have to keep focusing on myself and keep working hard, week in and week out. So that is what I am going to do.”
Sancho has thus far featured in eight matches for Manchester United this season, recording three goals across competitions. His latest goal came in the 2-0 Europa League gameweek two victory over Sheriff Tiraspol on Thursday night (September 15).
If Sancho maintains his current form, Southgate may very well have to reconsider his stance and contemplate including him in England’s 2022 FIFA World Cup squad. Sancho has thus far featured in 23 games for the Three Lions, recording three goals and seven assists.
Erik ten Hag full of praise for Manchester United attacker Jadon Sancho
Following Thursday night’s win, Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag heaped praise on the England international. Ten Hag claimed that the England international had a good pre-season, and lauded him for trying to attain maximum fitness.
The former Ajax coach said:
“I think Jadon has so much has potential, he had good pre-season.
“First he invested a lot and is on his way to getting really fit. It is a process, he scores goal and is in the moment in the season where he is more secure.”