"That one will amount to nothing more" - Kevin Campbell advises Arsenal against signing Real Madrid star 

Former Arsenal striker Kevin Campbell has advised the Gunners against signing Real Madrid star Marco Asensio this summer.

Mikel Arteta is on the lookout for attacking reinforcements for his Arsenal side, who faltered in the latter stages of the Premier League season.

The Gunners finished fourth in the league, having been in pole position to claim the fourth spot and qualify for the UEFA Champions League for the first time since 2016.

They have subsequently been linked with a number of attacking acquisitions this summer, including Real Madrid forward Marco Asensio.

Corriere dello Sport (via FootballTalk) reports that the Gunners are keen on signing the Spanish star as they look to bolster their attack.

But Campbell believes Arteta should not go in for the 26-year-old this summer as he believes they already possess options in his position.

He told Football Insider when asked if he was a necessary signing given the likes of Bukayo Saka, Emile Smith-Rowe and Martin Odegaard being at the club:

"Not really. I don’t see much sense in that one if I am honest."

He did lavish praise on the attacking midfielder but doesn't see where the Spaniard fits:

“Asensio is a very good player. He has been an excellent squad player at Real Madrid. Whenever he has come in he has done a job. He has not let anybody down."

He added:

"He knows where the goal is and has a sweet left foot. I don’t see where he is going to fit in at Arsenal though. For me, that one will amount to nothing more. I can’t see him coming.”

Asensio has just a year left on his deal with Real Madrid, but a stumbling block for the Gunners is meeting his wage demands of £6 million per year.

Arsenal's attention needs to be set on elsewhere than signing Real Madrid star Marco Asensio

Gabriel Jesus (centre) may flourish under Mikel Arteta

Marco Asensio is an accomplished attacker who has been a threat for Real Madrid for a number of years.

But he isn't the profile of forward the Gunners should be looking to pursue this summer with a need for a new centre-forward being of utmost importance.

Alexandre Lacazette and Eddie Nketiah managed just nine Premier League goals between them last season.

Arsenal have been linked with a move for Manchester City striker Gabriel Jesus, with Fabrizio Romano telling CaughtOffside to expect developments in the near future.

It would be an urgent deal for the north London side to pull off and then they can attend to other issues in the squad.

