"That opportunity is a once in a lifetime" - Tony Cascarino believes Brendan Rodgers 'would jump' at the chance to manage Manchester United

Brendan Rodgers 'would jump' at the chance to take over at Manchester United, according to Tony Cascarino. The former Premier League striker claims the Leicester City boss would be keen to take on the role if Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is sacked.

Manchester United fans have been urging the club to sack Ole this season after a string of poor performances. The Red Devils were reportedly interested in Antonio Conte, but Tottenham swooped in quickly and took the Italian to London.

United Zone @ManUnitedZone_ Manchester United’s board have decided Brendan Rodgers will be given no money to spend in the January transfer window [ @reluctantnicko Manchester United’s board have decided Brendan Rodgers will be given no money to spend in the January transfer window [@reluctantnicko]

Manchester United are now sticking by Ole, but Brendan Rodgers's name has been thrown into the mix of possible replacements. Tony Cascarino believes the Leicester City manager would jump at the chance of moving to Old Trafford and has backed him to do so. On talkSPORT, he said:

"I know Brendan would jump at the job. I say, 'I know' – Brendan, if he was listening, would probably say, 'How would you know?' But only because his track record of taking on a job when it's offered to you. And Leicester is not a job of the quality of Manchester United, as much as they've been an incredible football club, done brilliant things and have got a great squad."

"The attraction of Manchester United is way superior for any manager. That opportunity is a once in a lifetime for Brendan. If it isn't [Zinedine] Zidane, because of other issues – the way he looks at the Premier League – Brendan, I think would jump here."

Brendan Rodgers backed to make Manchester United play well

Cascarino wants to see Manchester United play fluid football once again and believes Brendan Rodgers can bring in a much-needed style upgrade. He added:

"That Brendan style of play would be a massive attraction. The way he's managed his teams. Look, he had Liverpool for a period and Liverpool had an incredible side under Brendan as well. You couldn't look at Brendan and think he doesn't deserve an opportunity of managing one of the clubs who could win the Premier League."

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Reports suggest Rodgers has agreed a deal with Manchester United, but there have been no reliable sources backing the rumors.

Edited by Diptanil Roy