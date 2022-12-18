“That was painful for me” – Ander Herrera opens up on disappointment surrounding Manchester United exit

Ander Herrera proved himself to be a crucial player for Manchester United since arriving at the club in 2014. During his five-year spell with the Red Devils, the Spaniard made 189 appearances, scoring 20 goals and providing 27 assists.

He was an important piece of the Manchester United puzzle under different managers. Despite that, the player wasn't offered a new deal when his contract expired in 2019. He thus made a move to Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) on a free transfer.

Herrera has now revealed that it was painful for him to exit the club in such a manner. Speaking on the UTD podcast, Herrera said (via Sportsmole):

"To leave, it was difficult because six months before, five months before, I was expecting that offer for me to stay. I don't want to, it's not the moment to talk bad about anyone and I am not going to do it, but after my third season with the club, I expected a little bit more from the club at that time."

UtdPlug @UtdPlug Wow.. Ander Herrera cried when asked about leaving the club, he adored this club! Wow.. Ander Herrera cried when asked about leaving the club, he adored this club! ❤️🇪🇸 https://t.co/wGVFnrzORx

He added:

"I got the Player of the Year award by the fans and the club didn't call me that summer to sign a new contract, and they did with other players. That was painful for me, honestly. I think I deserved it and they didn't do it. After, the conditions changed because I was not happy with that little moment with the club. People go through the club but the club and the badge stays the same, so I could never say one bad word about the club because I am so, so thankful."

The former Manchester United star also said:

"But that was a little bit painful. At the end of the third season, three titles, Player of the Year, and they didn't call me in the summer, so I was feeling a bit down. And after, they called me when I had one year left on the contract and the things, they were not right for me. I fight for the club until the last day, no problem at all, I respected my contract until the last day. But they didn't come at the right moment in my opinion, and in my agent's opinion, and in my family's opinion as well."

Where does former Manchester United midfielder Ander Herrera play now?

Ander Herrera

Former Manchester United star Ander Herrera is currently back in Spain with his former club Atheltic Bilbao. He has made seven appearances for the La Liga club so far this season.

Herrera has played 135 games for Athletic Bilbao across two different spells. He has scored 11 goals and provided 20 assists for the team.

Aidan Walsh 🔰 @AidanWalshMUFC Ander Herrera LOVED this football club 🥲



Ander Herrera LOVED this football club 🥲 https://t.co/EEJrBugd64

Poll : 0 votes