“That pains me” - Darren Bent names Bukayo Saka among 2 Arsenal players he would sell in exchange to sign Kylian Mbappe

Former Premier League striker Darren Bent has named two Arsenal players he would sell to land Kylian Mbappe.

Mbappe, 25, is one of the best young strikers in the game currently but faces an uncertain future at PSG. Serving the final six months of his contract, the Frenchman has informed the club hierarchy that he's leaving at the end of the season (as per BBC).

Real Madrid are widely regarded to be his next destination, but the Gunners have also entered the Mbappe sweepstakes. Sky Sports has reported that Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta wants his club to be in the 'conversation' to land the prolific forward.

Bent told talkSPORT (via Metro) that he would reluctantly give up academy graduate Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Jesus, or Jesus and Martin Odegaard to sign Mbappe:

"I’m not giving up Saka and Odegaard. I’d give up Gabriel Jesus and Martin Odegaard, or Gabriel Jesus and Saka. That pains me because Saka, an academy graduate, but you are talking about arguably the best player on the planet and he’s not old, he’s young.

"You’d have a centre-forward who was going to smash goals in and he can play on that right-hand side as well."

Mbappe has 31 goals and seven assists in 30 games across competitions this season.

What Arsenal boss said about Kylian Mbappe

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta said in his pre-match press conference ahead of the Premier League game at Burnley on Saturday (February 17) that he would like his club to be in the fray for Kylian Mbappe.

As per Sky Sports, apart from Los Blancos, the Premier League has also been touted as a possible next destination for the talented goalscorer. Arteta said about the Frenchman:

"When there is a player of that calibre, we always have to be in that conversation. But it looks in a different way, that's what I would say."

The Gunners are in the midst of a superb campaign. Arteta's side trail leaders Liverpool (54) by two points atop the Premier League summit after 24 games and play FC Porto in the UEFA Champions League Round of 16.

Considering the lack of a proven goalscorer in their squad, the Gunners could do well to sign Kylian Mbappe, who would instantly elevate the club to contender status across competitions.