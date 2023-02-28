"That pass is incredible" - Argentina star lauds Lionel Messi's assist against Netherlands

Lionel Messi produced a magical pass for Nahuel Molina to open the scoring for Argentina against Netherlands in the 2022 FIFA World Cup quarterfinal. Messi nutmegged a defender to find Molina with a sumptuous pass that seemed quite impossible to make.

The Atletico Madrid right-back has now spoken about Messi's game-changing moment against the Netherlands. He told TyC Sport:

"That pass is incredible. My brothers and friends send it to me every day. ... It comes from one camera, from another. ... It comes out with background music. ... It's incredible. The pass he made ... I couldn't talk to him, I didn't ask him. It was all crazy day to day in there. I didn't try to ask him, but to enjoy the moment, my first goal, the victory with the Selection. There will be an opportunity to ask him".

Molina provided an expert finish to Messi's outrageous pass. Speaking about his goal, Molina said:

"They closed me just right, I managed to score it, to put my foot in . It was incredible to open the game in a decisive instance and against a difficult opponent. It was a dream to be able to turn it into a World Cup. The possibility of it happening to me was there.

"Knowing him, knowing He plays a lot with our unchecking movements, we knew it was a possibility to attack from that side. I ran, then it's his genius, but also the merit of running, following the play and not getting distracted because I knew it could come at some point."

The quarterfinal clash ended 2-2 after extra time before Argentina emerged triumphant on penalties.

Lionel Messi won Golden Ball at 2022 FIFA World Cup

Magical moments from Lionel Messi were a staple at the 2022 FIFA World Cup. He scored seven goals during the tournament in Qatar, including a brace in the final against France.

The 35-year-old also provided three assists as La Albiceleste won their first World Cup in 36 years, third overall.

While it was a team effort from Argentina, Lionel Messi was the brightest star of the show. The 35-year-old was deservingly awarded the Golden Ball for the second time, having also won it in 2014.

