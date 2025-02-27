"That performance did not go unnoticed", "Class today" - Fans praise Manchester United star after their 3-2 win over Ipswich

Manchester United fans were impressed with Leny Yoro’s performance in their Premier League clash with Ipswich Town on Wednesday, February 26. The defender demonstrated his knack for progressing with the ball as the Red Devils came from behind to win 3-2 at Old Trafford.

Manchester United have continued to struggle for form under Ruben Amorim. Before tonight’s clash, they failed to win any of their last five matches. Defying all expectations, visitors Ipswich took the game to the hosts from the start and were gifted the opener just four minutes into the game.

Partick Dorgu and Andre Onana had a miscommunication. Dorgu attempted to put to safety a high ball from the opposition half but ended up putting it past an on-rushing Onana and in the direction of an advancing Jaden Philogene who had ample time to walk the ball into an empty net.

Undeterred, Manchester United started cranking up the pressure. But while they had most of the ball after they trailed, they had Ipswich's Sam Morsy to thank for their equalizer. The defensive midfielder inadvertently headed into own net Bruno Fernandes' free kick to bring United back on level terms (22').

Four minutes later, another Fernandes set piece caused a pinball and Matthijs de Ligt reached a loose ball ahead of Jens Cajuste to turn it home.

However, Manchester United had their momentum checked two minutes before the break as Dorgu was sent off for a challenge on Omari Hutchinson.

The numerical disadvantage seemed to turn the tide in Ipswich's favor as Philogene restored parity for the Tractors Boys in the added minutes of the first half.

Two minutes after the restart, Manchester United restored their lead as Harry Maguire headed home a corner kick from Fernandes.

The scoreline remained unchanged for the remaining minutes of the game which meant that the Red Devils secured all three points.

Despite conceding two goals, the United faithful were pleased with Leny Yoro’s performance as they took to X to praise him for his performance.

An X user wrote:

''Leny yoro, that performance did not go unnoticed''

Another tweeted:

''Yoro was class today!!!''

Another pointed out his stats in the match:

''I loved everything about him today 👏🔴'' @UTD_Sky_ wrote

''One of the top performers today 👌 🙌 👏'' @marefrajake added

"We controlled the game" - Manchester United boss Ruben Amorim says he's not 'frustrated' after 3-2 win over Ipswich

Ruben Amorim acknowledged that he was happy with his team's performance after their 3-2 win over Ipswich. The former Sporting CP manager stated he wasn't frustrated after the game.

He expressed delight at his team's ability to control the game in the first 45 minutes and thanked the fans for their support.

Amorim told TNT Sports (via BBC) after the game:

"Today I'm not frustrated. We controlled the game and since the first minute I felt the players were trying to play and we managed to score two goals.

"The sending off changed the game a bit but the fight the fans showed and the fans helped a lot and we fully deserved the three points.

"There are some moments that are really hard but that's natural in every profession, you need to suffer."

