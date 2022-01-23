"It was actually made from the bench" - Michael Owen heaps praise on Manchester United substitutes in 1-0 West Ham win

Football pundit Michael Owen has praised Manchester United's substitutes for helping them to a victory against West Ham United. The Red Devils picked up a crucial 1-0 win at Old Trafford in the Premier League last night (22 January).

The Hammers looked destined to take a point after an excellent defensive performance. However, in the final minute of second-half injury-time, substitutes Anthony Martial, Edinson Cavani and Marcus Rashford combined well to break the deadlock.

Martial slipped Cavani in beyond the Hammers defense with a neat pass and the Uruguayan found an unmarked Rashford at the far post. The Englishman found the back of the net for the second game running to seal the win.

Speaking after the game, Owen told Premier League Productions (via Metro):

"That was a priceless goal, it was actually made from the bench. From Martial, to Cavani to Rashford, the three players who Rangnick brought on all combined and it just shows you how important the bench is."

The former England striker also criticized West Ham forward Jarrod Bowen for losing the ball in the build-up to Manchester United's winner. Owen said:

"It was a good team goal. Martial waited just to the right time. But Bowen there in the last few seconds… David Moyes will be a bit unhappy he’s losing the ball. Then United pounce and he’s [Cavani] just onside."

Manchester United finally back on track in bid for a top-four finish

While it has been a frankly disappointing season for Manchester United so far, last night's win took them into the top-four for the first time under Ralf Rangnick. The Red Devils found a way to win despite coming up against a resolute Hammers side.

The result will inspire confidence among both the players and the fans as Rangnick's side head into a crucial period of the season. They are still alive in the race for the UEFA Champions League spots despite fierce competition from Arsenal, Tottenham Hotspur and West Ham.

Manchester United have also made it into the fourth round of the FA Cup, where they will take on Middlesbrough. The Red Devils will also play against an underperforming Atletico Madrid in the UEFA Champions League Round of 16, with the first leg scheduled for 23 February.

The Manchester-based outfit have a fairly comfortable run of fixtures coming up. After their FA Cup encounter, they will clash horns with Burnley, Southampton and Leeds United in the Premier League.

