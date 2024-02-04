"That is the problem” - Gary Neville comments on Liverpool star getting sent off against Arsenal

Gary Neville believes Ibrahima Konate could have evaded a sending-off in Liverpool's 3-1 league loss to Arsenal on Sunday (February 4).

The French centre-back first got into the book in the 55th minute after bringing Kai Havertz down in his own half. Around half an hour later, he was guilty of fouling the German playmaker once again, and referee Anthony Taylor showed him a second yellow card.

The Reds were trailing the game 2-1 at that moment and went on to concede another goal after Konate's 88th-minute sending-off. The second yellow card came as a result of the former RB Leipzig centre-back trying to halt an Arsenal counterattack.

Havertz changed directions well and tried to get past Konate to run into space, but the Frenchman put his arms up and ended up fouling him. This, Neville believes, is something Liverpool's No. 5 could have avoided.

The former Manchester United right-back said on Sky Sports (h/t RousingTheKop):

"I think if Ibrahima Konate stood still, he would have been okay, but he put his arms up and that is the problem."

The red card was an even bigger blow for Liverpool considering the change Jurgen Klopp made just three minutes earlier. He took off Joe Gomez, who was on a yellow, to bring on Thiago Alcantara, which left the Reds with just three defenders on the pitch, including Konate.

It seemed like Luis Diaz was slotting in at right-back with Andy Robertson covering the other flank. But Konate's red meant the Reds' backline was even more out of shape and feeble for the closing stages of the game.

Mikel Arteta says Arsenal are 'back' in the title race after win against Liverpool

Mikel Arteta thinks Arsenal are 'back' in the Premier League title race after their impressive win against Liverpool at the Emirates.

Bukayo Saka opened the scoring in the 14th minute, giving the Gunners a well-deserved lead. But a scrappy own goal from Gabriel Magalhaes just seconds before the half-time whistle gave Liverpool hope of a famous win in north London.

Midway through the second half, a mix-up from Alisson Becker and Virgil van Dijk then gave Gabriel Martinelli one of the easiest goals he will ever score in his career. Leandro Trossard then put the game beyond the Reds' reach in second-half stoppage time.

After the game, Arteta said on Sky Sports, via BBC:

"It gives us momentum and the way we have done it we are back on it [title race] - really excited."

Liverpool are still top of the table after 23 matches with 51 points, leading second-placed Arsenal by two points. Manchester City, who have won five of the last six league titles on offer, are third with 46 points and two games in hand.

