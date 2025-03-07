“That is a problem!” - Ruben Amorim names ex-Portugal star who was as good as Cristiano Ronaldo

Manchester United head coach Ruben Amorim believes Portuguese legend Eusebio was as good as Cristiano Ronaldo. O Rei attained legendary status with Benfica, registering 473 goals from 440 games across competitions.

Eusebio won the league 11 times with the Portuguese side, along with multiple other trophies, including the European Cup, now rechristened as Champions League. He famously guided Portugal to a third-placed finish in the 1966 FIFA World Cup.

Cristiano Ronaldo, meanwhile, is a modern great and has attained legendary status thanks to his prowess on the pitch. CR7 won Euro 2016 with his country, the first major trophy in the nation's history, and also lifted the UEFA Nations League in 2019.

The Portuguese superstar has scored 925 goals and set up 257 more from 1,266 games in his career. He is the top goalscorer in men's international football, with 135 goals from 217 games for his country.

Speaking to TNT Sports, Amorim stated that Cristiano Ronaldo is the best he has seen play.

"That is a problem! Eusebio was amazing. I didn't see Eusebio, so the best that I've seen was Cristiano, [but] I think Eusebio is there with him," said Amorim.

CR7 currently plies his trade with Saudi Pro League side Al-Nassr. He has been in fine form this campaign, registering 25 goals and four assists from 30 games across competitions. The Portuguese's contract with the Middle Eastern club, however, expires this summer.

Was Cristiano Ronaldo close to joining Arsenal in his career?

Arsene Wenger

Cristiano Ronaldo was a step away from joining Arsenal early in his career, according to former Gunners manager Arsene Wenger. The Portuguese was a rising talent with Sporting when he caught the eye of European sides.

Speaking recently, as cited by Caught Offside, Wenger insisted that Manchester United outbid them in the race for the player in 2003.

“Oof! I would say there is not one player, there are 50 (I regret not signing)! On the other hand, maybe the closest was Cristiano Ronaldo, when he signed for Man United," said Wenger.

He continued:

“We had an agreement with Sporting and Man United took Carlos Queiroz as assistant coach, and they just outbid us quickly and took Ronaldo. But we had an agreement basically. He had the shirt of Arsenal, I had lunch with him and his mother at the training ground!"

CR7 has registered 145 goals and 64 assists from 346 games for the Red Devils over two stints in his career.

