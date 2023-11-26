"That could be a progression for Liverpool" – Jamie Carragher urges Jurgen Klopp to use 25-year-old in new position

Liverpool great Jamie Carragher has urged Jurgen Klopp to use Reds vice-captain Trent Alexander-Arnold occasionally in central midfield.

Alexander-Arnold, 25, has lately made headlines with his great performances in an inverted full-back role for Klopp's outfit. He has often stepped in midfield as part of his role, dictating the tempo of the game.

Speaking on Sky Sports, Carragher shared his thoughts on the Liverpool defender and the Reds' lack of a backup right-back in their squad. He said (h/t The Echo):

"I think the closest you could get with Jurgen Klopp is, Liverpool have never really had back-up for Trent in terms of a right-back. It's Joe Gomez, who's really a centre-back. It's difficult to get a backup because he's such a good player and he's always going to play."

Stating that the Reds should sign a new right-back, Carragher added:

"But, for me, going forward, I would love them to acquire a top-quality right-back, not a young kid coming through, and in some games say [to Alexander-Arnold]: 'We're going to push you forward today. We'll have someone else that deals with the winger, 1v1."

Referring to Alexander-Arnold's strike in his team's recent 1-1 draw at Manchester City, Carragher lauded the defender's shooting prowess:

"I think that could be a progression for Liverpool and Trent, if he gets more games in midfield. The goal he scores today, they haven't had a player who can score from that range, apart from maybe [Dominik] Szoboszlai, since Steven Gerrard; once he gets 20-25 yards from goal, you think he's got a chance of scoring."

Alexander-Arnold, whose current contract is set to expire in June 2025, scored his first goal of the season at the Etihad Stadium. He has also laid out three assists in 15 games across competitions this term.

Liverpool keen to snap up Dutch right-back

According to Football Insider, Liverpool are keeping a close eye on Ajax right-back Devyne Rensch with the intention of signing him next year. However, they are set to battle it out with Arsenal in the future.

The Reds, who spent around £145 million to complete a midfield rebuild earlier this summer, currently have Trent Alexander-Arnold as their first-team right-back. They have relied on Joe Gomez as a makeshift choice this term as youth product Conor Bradley is out injured now.

Rensch, who has a contract until June 2025 at the Johan Cruyff Arena, has netted seven goals and laid out six assists in 104 games for Ajax.