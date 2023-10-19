"That question has been answered" - Stan Collymore makes bold claims about Liverpool's chances of winning the Premier League title

English football pundit Stan Collymore has made a bold claim about Liverpool's chances of winning the Premier League title this season.

The former striker believes the Reds can now challenge for the ultimate prize after strengthening their midfield during the summer transfer window.

"Liverpool will challenge for the title this season," he told LordPing. "The big question at the start of the season was on Liverpool’s midfield.

"I look at the additions of Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai, complimented with the options they already have there in Curtis Jones, Harvey Elliot and Trent Alexander-Arnold, who can play that hybrid role, and like what I see."

Stan Collymore went on to hail the impact of new midfield signings who have stepped up instantly to ensure the departure of key players doesn't tear the team apart.

"Following the exits of Jordan Henderson and Fabinho, two pillars that Liverpool’s recent success has been built on, there were questions about whether Liverpool’s new-look midfield would succeed. That question has been answered in the opening eight games of the season.

"Liverpool have started the season very well. They lost to Spurs in controversial circumstances, but other than that they have performed well," the former Liverpool player said.

"Szoboszlai has settled into life at Liverpool incredibly quickly. What a player he looks! He is the type of player that thrives off the responsibility for playing for club and country.

"Mac Allister hasn’t set the fires like he did at Brighton yet. Trent will continue to get better and better. Because he’s been in the first team for such a long time, people forget how young he is. Harvey Elliot looks like he is improving with every game," he added.

The former Reds forward also highlighted the impact of an in-form Mohamed Salah and a rapidly improving Darwin Nunez, adding that that duo's partnership could fire the club to Premier League triumph.

"Liverpool are nicely positioned in the table without playing the kind of football we know this team is capable of," he continued. "They will get better as the season progresses.

"Salah and Nunez are starting to develop an understanding on the pitch. They are creating chances for fun at the moment and will continue to do so. All of Liverpool’s attackers are chipping in with goals – they have brilliant firepower.

"I think whoever finishes above Liverpool will finish the season as champions. I think Liverpool will either win it or finish second," the Englishman added.

How have Liverpool fared in the Premier League so far this season?

The Reds have recorded five victories, two draws and one defeat in eight Premier League games so far this season. It is worth noting that their only defeat came in a controversial result versus Tottenham Hotspur amid refereeing blunders.

As it stands, Jurgen Klopp's men occupy the fourth position in the table with 17 points. They are just three points behind Tottenham and Arsenal who are first and second, respectively, and just a point behind defending champions Manchester City.

Up next, they will take on Everton in the Merseyside derby in the Premier League on Saturday, October 21. A victory will ensure they continue treading the right path towards another league triumph.