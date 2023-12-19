“That is quite a statement” - Gary Lineker reacts to Alan Shearer’s opinion on Arsenal star

Former striker Gary Lineker concurs with Premier League legend Alan Shearer's high praise for Arsenal midfielder Declan Rice.

Rice, 24, has been a standout performer for the Gunners since arriving from West Ham United this summer on a club record £105 million move. A key player in Mikel Arteta's XI, the defensive midfielder has started 24 of 25 games across competitions this season, contributing three goals and two assists.

Apart from his goal contributions, Rice has been majestic in the centre of the park for the Gunners, shielding the defenders and feeding the upfield players with consistent passes and crosses.

Following the 2-0 Premier League home win over their 'bogey' team Brighton & Hove Albion at the weekend, the Gunners climbed to the top of the standings. After 17 games, they're a point ahead of second-placed Liverpool, who they meet on Saturday. (December 23).

Following Rice's heroics in the Brighton win, Shearer remarked on The Rest is Football podcast (via TBR):

"I know we keep mentioning him but Declan Rice. Honestly, he was just in everything he did, whether he was protecting the back four, whether he was bursting forward with the ball, having efforts at goal. He was fantastic. And Wrighty said it last night, he is making £100 million look like a bargain.”

Lineker responded:

“That is quite a statement!”

Rice has bagged two stoppage-time winners in the league this season, against Manchester United and Luton Town.

"I think it was a phenomenal performance" - Arsenal boss after Brighton win

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta is pleased with his side's performance in the Brighton win. After a goalless first half, Gabriel Jesus opened the scoring in the 53rd minute before Kai Havertz made sure of the win three minutes from time.

Following a 1-1 midweek UEFA Champions League draw at PSV Eindhoven, it was a swift return to winning ways for the Gunners. Arteta said about his team's performance against Brighton (as per the Gunners' website):

“I think it was a phenomenal performance with a great feeling as well because of what happened last season, and the demands that Brighton put on you. I think the team was outstanding today from the start to the end, and, thankfully, we deserved to win the game, and we won it."

Arsenal are chasing their first Premier League title in 20 years, having led for a record 248 days last season only to finish five points behind Manchester City.