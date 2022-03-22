"That is why we have a really confident boy" - Jurgen Klopp reveals reason why Luis Diaz has 'fit in immediately' at Liverpool

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has given an insight into how Luis Diaz has adapted to English football since his big-money move from Porto in January.

The Columbian joined Liverpool in a deal worth £49 million during the winter transfer window. He has managed to 'fit in immediately' at Anfield according to Jurgen Klopp.

Luis Diaz enjoyed an incredible 2021-22 Primeira Liga campaign with Porto prior to his move to Liverpool. He scored 16 goals in just 28 appearances for the Portuguese club. Many fans and pundits claimed the 25-year-old would take time to adjust to the English game due to the difference in quality between the two leagues.

The Columbian has, however, enjoyed an impressive start to life on Merseyside, scoring two goals in 12 appearances thus far for the Reds. His speed, dribbling, and work rate have made him an instant hit at Liverpool.

Jurgen Klopp believes the forward's confidence and natural ability is why he has been able to fit in at Anfield. Klopp said as per Sky Sports:

"There is a reason why you sign a player. The reason is the quality that he has. The reason is the way that he is playing the game. With Luis, where it has been really special is that when we saw him we knew that he would fit in immediately. That is really difficult usually but because he did not have to change, that is why we have a really confident boy here."

"He was in a really good moment in Porto, playing good for Colombia. And so he came here full of confidence. But what we tried to make sure is that he does not lose that because of the playbook as we tell him that he has to do this and he has to do that."

Luis Diaz's arrival has added strength in depth and another dimension to an already formidable-looking Liverpool attack. The Reds won the Carabao Cup and are now one of the favorites to win the Champions League title and the FA Cup.

They are also just one point behind league leaders Manchester City in the Premier League table.

The arrival of Luis Diaz signified Jurgen Klopp's intent to improve his Liverpool side

Liverpool and Jurgen Klopp have made a number of astute signings over the last couple of transfer windows. The Merseyside club possesses one of the strongest squads in Europe. However, they have still managed to strengthen their line-up even more in recent years.

A number of Liverpool's stars, including the likes of Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane, Roberto Firmino, Alisson, Joel Matip, and Virgil van Dijk are at the peak of their powers. These players are either approaching or have entered their thirties and will need to be replaced in the near future.

Jurgen Klopp has, therefore, signed and promoted a number of young players in recent years. Liverpool signed French defender Ibrahima Konate from RB Leipzig last summer. The 22-year-old is seen as the ideal replacement for veteran defender Joel Matip.

Klopp has also promoted the likes of Harvey Elliot and Curtis Jones. The midfielders are seen as long-term replacements for Jordan Henderson and James Milner. Luis Diaz's arrival has prepared Liverpool for the potential exits of Sadio Mane or Mohamed Salah.

