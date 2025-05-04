"That was really strange" - Ian Wright slams Arsenal stars for Bournemouth loss; makes bold PSG prediction

Ian Wright has slammed Arsenal players after their loss to AFC Bournemouth. He believes that they conceded soft goals and were not ready to give it their all on the pitch.

Speaking on Premier League productions, Wright stated that the players had the PSG clash on their minds and it was shown on the pitch. He believes that the goals they conceded were disappointing and said via Metro:

"The two goals were soft goals. I don't want to dig the boys out because I know what is coming and I know how much it means to them. But at the same time you do need to out in a better performance than that. For the first goal, I think it's a really good goal from where he is but the marking. Both defenders are not looking at the player who is about to score. That was really strange to see especially when you know how diligent Arsenal are with their defensive work but not this season they haven't been as good from set pieces."

"So to see them concede two goals like that at this stage of the season is disappointing, I know they are knackered, they must be physically and mentally but they have to go for that last push. They have to finish it off. When you look at that second goal, no one challenges. The ball is great but if you look at Odegaard he is not looking at the ball he is reacting off the man. If he is faced around, maybe the same as Lewis-Skelly he can have a better opportunity to move into a position to stop that. He can't see anything even if it has come off his arm. It is a concern."

However, Wright is still confident that the Gunners can get the win over PSG in the second leg of the UEFA Champions League on Wednesday, May 7. He believes they will turn up for the match at the Parc Des Princes, where they are 1-0 down in the tie.

Arsenal suffer back to back losses

Arsenal lost 1-0 to PSG in the UEFA Champions League on Tuesday and were looking to bounce back. However, they were beaten 2-1 by AFC Bournemouth in the Premier League on Saturday, May 3.

The Gunners took the lead via Declan Rice and were ahead at half time. The Cherries bounced back to score from two set pieces with Dean Huijsen and Evanilson helping the away side secure all three points.

Arsenal are 1-0 down in the UEFA Champions League semifinal after the home leg. Ousmane Dembele scored the lone goal when the two sides met at the Emirates.

