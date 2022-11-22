“That reporter is an a*****e” – Richarlison blasts journalist for calling Neymar arrogant after Brazil superstar flaunted subtle FIFA World Cup message on his shorts 

Brazil star Richarlison has hit out at the BILD journalist who criticized Neymar for his cheeky FIFA World Cup message.

Neymar recently posted an image of himself chilling in front of the TV wearing a pair of special Brazil shorts. The forward added a sixth star above the Selecao logo, subtly declaring that Brazil would go all out for their sixth FIFA World Cup victory in Qatar. German outlet BILD criticized the Paris Saint-Germain superstar for posting the image, calling him arrogant.

Football Tweet ⚽ @Football__Tweet



The reason? The Brazilian striker added a 6th star above the logo of his Seleçao shorts. BILD: "Neymar's arrogance"The reason? The Brazilian striker added a 6th star above the logo of his Seleçao shorts. BILD: "Neymar's arrogance" 😤 The reason? The Brazilian striker added a 6th star above the logo of his Seleçao shorts. ⭐️🇧🇷 https://t.co/gtWJ6oNzTB

Tottenham Hotspur striker Richarlison has lashed out at the reporter for calling his captain arrogant. Richarlison claimed that Brazil were dreaming of winning their sixth FIFA World Cup and would attain it irrespective of whether their critics liked it or not. The former Everton striker said (via Brasil Football):

“They are arrogant. We're just dreamers. We are dreaming of this sixth star and we will pick it up, whether they like it or not. That reporter is an a*****e.”

The five-time world champions have been placed in Group G alongside Serbia, Switzerland, and Cameroon. They begin their World Cup campaign in Qatar with a highly-anticipated clash against Serbia on Thursday night (24 November).

Romario backs Neymar to win Brazil’s sixth FIFA World Cup in Qatar

Brazil legend Romario, who was one of the standout players of Brazil's triumphant 1994 World Cup campaign, has backed Neymar to win the FIFA World Cup in Qatar. He penned a heartfelt letter in the Player’s Tribune, in which he called the PSG forward great, adding that his heart will be at peace seeing him represent Brazil.

An excerpt from his letter read (via Indian Express):

“You are f*****g great, bro!

“You will be on the pitch, and my heart is at peace. Because I know you represent the spirit and the football that all of us Brazilians like to see. That you will beat your chest and ask for the ball when the team needs it most. That no one more than you deserves to bring this sixth World Cup home. Now it’s your turn, man! I trust you. Or rather, Brazil trusts you.”

He concluded his letter to Neymar by saying:

“May our Heavenly Father bless you in Qatar. With love,

Romario.”

Get USA vs Wales live score and follow Sportskeeda for all the updates on FIFA World Cup

Poll : 0 votes