“That represents a massive problem” - Mark Goldbridge feels Manchester United star could follow Cristiano Ronaldo's exit path at Old Trafford 

Mark Goldbridge thinks that Manchester United defender Raphael Varane could follow Cristiano Ronaldo's path and contemplate a move to Saudi Arabia.

The Red Devils have suffered from a lack of form this season and are currently eighth in the Premier League with 15 points from 10 matches. Goldbridge thinks that Varane, who joined the club from Real Madrid in 2021, could be disappointed with the Old Trafford club's lack of any clear forward plan.

Speaking about the 2018 FIFA World Cup winner, Goldbridge said (quoted via The United Stand):

“I could understand why Varane would be pissed off. But I think this is the end of Varane at Man United."

He added:

"I think Varane will look at United and go, ‘This is not what I thought it was gonna be when I left Real Madrid'. A bit like Ronaldo and Casemiro. I think he thought was coming to Manchester United with a plan and there is no plan."

Goldbridge further added:

“And I think he would look at it and go, ‘Look, I have done everything in the game with France and Real Madrid. I have retired from France international duty to focus on Manchester United. This club is at the start of a rebuild I realistically cannot be part of'. I think Varane will go [to] Saudi. I think that’s what will happen and I think Casemiro as well and I think that represents a massive problem.”

Before his tumultuous exit in 2022, Cristiano Ronaldo pointed out the club's lack of infrastructural development and a proper vision. Varane, yet another serial winner throughout his career, could look to leave for that same reason.

The Frenchman has so far made 72 appearances for the Red Devils, including nine across competitions this season.

Manchester United defender Raphael Varane could be already thinking about following Cristiano Ronaldo to Saudi Arabia: Reports

According to Football Transfers, Manchester United defender Raphael Varane could be tempted to join his former teammate Cristiano Ronaldo in Saudi Arabia.

Varane was on Al-Ittihad's radar in the summer but rejected a move to stay at Old Trafford. However, as per Football365, Varane is dumbfounded by Erik ten Hag's recent tactical snub.

Ten Hag decided to hand Jonny Evans a start ahead of Varane in the Manchester derby on October 29, which the Red Devils lost the game 3-0.

Apart from Varane, Casemiro is another Manchester United star who has been linked with a move to the Saudi Pro League. Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr have already shown interest in the Brazilian midfielder.