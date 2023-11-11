"That run will extend" - Robbie Savage predicts clear winner in Liverpool vs Brentford clash 

Former Premier League midfielder Robbie Savage has predicted Liverpool will beat Brentford in their upcoming Premier League clash at Anfield on Sunday, November 12.

The Reds have made a strong start to their 2023-24 campaign. They are third in the Premier League table with 24 points from 11 games, just three points behind leaders Manchester City, despite undergoing a midfield overhaul during the summer.

Liverpool are also on an impressive run of seven straight home wins and will be looking to make it eight against ninth-placed Brentford. Savage has predicted Jurgen Klopp and Co. to return to winning ways after they were held to a 1-1 draw against Luton Town last weekend.

Savage made his prediction, writing (via Football365):

"I think Liverpool will make it eight [straight wins at home against Brentford], there’s no question about that. Although Brentford, they went to Stamford Bridge and won 2-0. That was a fantastic result for Brentford. But I think at Anfield, a place they’ve not won at since 1937 I believe. I think that run will extend."

Savage's Prediction: 3-1

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp defends Wataru Endo following 3-2 Toulouse loss

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp recently insisted Wataru Endo remains an important component of his squad despite his slow start to the season.

The Japan skipper was named in the starting XI to face Toulouse away from home in the UEFA Europa League on Thursday. However, Endo was substituted at half-time with the Reds going on to lose the game 3-2. He had a poor game, losing six duels and was fortunate not to be given a straight red card in the first half after a reckless challenge.

Despite being a natural No. 6, Endo has struggled to integrate himself into Liverpool's starting XI in the Premier League. He has made 12 appearances across all competitions, scoring one goal and registering an assist so far.

Klopp defended Endo, saying (via Liverpool's official website):

“Wataru was for us all the time very important. That’s again another part of football: you line up an XI, they play well and then you think the others don’t do well. That’s not true."

"Wataru makes steps every day and that’s important. We had stories like this in the past. This year it looks a little bit different, that players maybe fit in a bit quicker, but we had stories: Andy Robertson didn’t play for half a year, nobody can remember it anymore but it was like that."

He added:

“Other players as well had their struggles in the beginning. That’s all fine. He didn’t even struggle, we played pretty good, successful and he is super-important for us."

“He played a lot of games. If he plays all the games, you say, ‘He is not starting in the Premier League.’ It’s nothing to do with the Premier League or whatever, it’s a little bit of rhythm. But he will definitely start games in the Premier League, 100 percent."

The 30-year-old could start against Brentford on Sunday due to Alexis Mac Allister being suspended after picking up five yellow cards this season.