“That’s 35 goals a season for 20 years” - Gary Lineker hails ‘incredible’ Cristiano Ronaldo after 700th club career goal

Gary Lineker hailed Manchester United superstar Cristiano Ronaldo for his record-breaking 700th career club goal against Everton.

Ronaldo was once again named on the bench for the Red Devils' Premier League away clash against the Toffees on Sunday. Erik ten Hag decided to start Antony, Anthony Martial, and Marcus Rashford in attack for his team.

However, Martial suffered an injury early in the first half. Ronaldo came in as a replacement with the score being tied at 1-1.

Casemiro fed his former Real Madrid teammate through after winning the ball back inside his own half. The Portuguese legend made no mistake in smashing the ball past Jordan Pickford with his weaker left-foot just before the half-time whistle.

Cristiano Ronaldo became the first-ever player to score 700 goals in club football. Former Barcelona and England attacker Gary Lineker was left spellbound by the five-time Ballon d'Or winner's incredible achievement as he tweeted out after the game:

"700 club goals for the incredible @cristiano. That’s 35 goals a season for 20 years. Ridiculous!"

Ronaldo got off to a shaky start to his campaign as the Portuguese was yet to find the back of the net in the Premier League before the clash against Everton.

In ten games so far this campaign, the player has now managed two goals and two assists across competitions.

Him finding the back of the net will be a relief for the man himself and also Ten Hag.

Marcus Rashford opined on Manchester United forward Cristiano Ronaldo ahead of the game against Everton

Manchester United attacker Marcus Rashford opined on Cristiano Ronaldo's goal drought ahead of the game against Everton.

Despite Ronaldo's tough start to the campaign, Rashford wasn't too worried about the lack of goals for the former Juventus man. Here's what he told to the media ahead of his team's clash against Everton (via Mirror):

"Ronaldo is an unbelievable player – and he's been an unbelievable player ever since I watched him as a youngster. It is a joy to play with him. We can keep building, and when he starts scoring goals, he won't stop. We just have to try and keep putting the ball in positions when he's in front of goal."

