"That's not acceptable" - Alan shearer slams Liverpool superstar for his poor pressing against Brighton 

Newcastle United legend Alan Shearer has slammed Liverpool star Mohamed Salah for his performance in their 3-3 draw with Brighton & Hove Albion on Saturday (October 1).

The Reds were held for the fourth time in their opening seven Premier League games as Leandro Trossard's hat-trick secured a point for the in-form Seagulls.

Salah, for one, failed to find the net once again, extending his barren run in the league to four games. Shearer wasn't impressed with his showing. The player-turned-pundit criticized the Egyptian for his poor pressing from the front and said such things are unacceptable at a club like Liverpool.

LiveScore @livescore Despite only joining this summer, Erling Haaland has more Premier League goals than Mohamed Salah this calendar year 🤖 Despite only joining this summer, Erling Haaland has more Premier League goals than Mohamed Salah this calendar year 🤖 https://t.co/O6AxoebOMZ

Speaking on the BBC's Match of the Day program, the former England hitman said (via HITC):

“The press I said from the front, that’s nothing from Salah. There’s no point him even going if that’s going to be his effort to close people down and stop it.

“Similar thing again, that again from Salah – that’s not acceptable in that Liverpool shirt, he needs to be better."

With just two league goals in seven games, it's safe to say Salah hasn't been at his best this season, but his work off-the-ball has also been poor. Too often, he's cut a clueless figure upfront, struggling to get to the end of crosses, while lacking his usual ruthlessness in possession.

It was more of the same on Saturday, with Roberto Firmino once again showing up and eclipsing the star's travails with a fantastic brace.

Premier League @premierleague



A terrific Leandro Trossard hat-trick sees the points shared in a thrilling encounter at Anfield in Roberto De Zerbi's first match in charge at Brighton



#LIVBHA FULL-TIME Liverpool 3-3 BrightonA terrific Leandro Trossard hat-trick sees the points shared in a thrilling encounter at Anfield in Roberto De Zerbi's first match in charge at Brighton FULL-TIME Liverpool 3-3 BrightonA terrific Leandro Trossard hat-trick sees the points shared in a thrilling encounter at Anfield in Roberto De Zerbi's first match in charge at Brighton#LIVBHA https://t.co/Tbkuse6Gte

The Brazilian struck twice to wipe out Trossard's first-half brace for Brighton before an own goal from Adam Webster put Liverpool in front.

They were seemingly headed for all three points but Trossard spoiled the party again with a goal in the 83rd minute to bring up his treble.

Liverpool are now ninth in the league table with just 10 points from seven games.

Liverpool's season could get much worse

The Reds have won just twice in the league so far and their wait for a third victory could go on. They are set to play league leaders Arsenal and reigning champions Manchester City in their next two outings.

GiveMeSport @GiveMeSport



Arsenal (A)

Manchester City (H) 🫣 Liverpool fans when they see their next two Premier League games...Arsenal (A)Manchester City (H) 🫣 Liverpool fans when they see their next two Premier League games...🔴 Arsenal (A)🔵 Manchester City (H) https://t.co/osUXmC2jPL

Both sides have been impressive so far. The Gunners most recently beat Tottenham Hotspur 3-1 while the Sky Blues crushed Manchester United in a historic 6-3 derby victory.

Jurgen Klopp's side could be set for more humiliations against them if their form remains the same and see their top-flight campaign fizzle out already.

