“That’s the aim I want to get to" - Wayne Rooney reveals he wants to manage Manchester United in the future

Manchester United legend Wayne Rooney recently said that he wants to manage his former clubs, Everton and the Red Devils, in the future.

Rooney, on punditry duty for the BBC, is covering the Red Devils' FA Cup fifth-round fixture against Nottingham Forest. The Englishman said that he would like to be in charge of either of his former clubs, United or Everton.

The Manchester United legend said (via United Zone on X):

“That’s the aim I want to get to. Manchester United, Everton.. all these big jobs. It’s a process, I have to get myself back into management so in the next 10 years I’m in a position to go into one of the big jobs.”

Wayne Rooney is the record goalscorer in Manchester United's history with 253 goals. He had a glorious stint with the club and won it all as a player after joining the Red Devils in 2004.

While he is certainly one of the greatest English footballers ever, Rooney hasn't been able to replicate that success in his managerial career. He has managed Derby County, DC United, and Birmingham City so far.

Rooney was dismissed by Birmingham in January and recently started working for the BBC as a pundit.

Wayne Rooney thinks it will be difficult for Manchester United to secure a top-four finish

Manchester United's overall form has been very inconsistent this season. They have struggled to put together a string of results in the Premier League and currently sit in the sixth spot in the league table.

United trail fourth-placed Aston Villa by a massive eight points with 12 games to go in the season. Roney believes it will be an uphill task for Erik ten Hag's side to secure Champions League qualification for next season. He said (via Metro):

"Champions League [qualification] is going to be difficult for them to make this season."

Rooney, however, claimed that winning the FA Cup, a trophy United haven't won since 2016, would be massive for the Red Devils. Erik ten Hag's side have secured a spot in the quarterfinals with a 1-0 win against Nottingham Forest.

With United having been knocked out of the Champions League and their underwhelming league form, the FA Cup is Ten Hag's side's only hope of winning silverware this season.