"That’s almost unacceptable" - Jurgen Klopp told Liverpool disrespected Real Madrid in Anfield loss

Former Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Jamie O'Hara has slammed Jurgen Klopp and Liverpool for disrespecting Real Madrid in their UEFA Champions League clash. He believes that the Reds took things too lightly after taking a 2-0 lead at Anfield in the first leg of the Round of 16.

Klopp's side were stunned 5-2 at home by Real Madrid on Tuesday night (February 21) in the UEFA Champions League. Darwin Nunez and Mohamed Salah gave the home side a 2-0 lead inside the first 14 minutes, but Los Blanocs hit back and scored five goals.

Speaking on talkSPORT, O'Hara claimed that Liverpool were too casual and did not play like they were up against a big team. He took shots at the Reds and said:

"That's almost unacceptable. When you play against a team like Real Madrid, you know exactly what you're coming up against. And L'pool almost disrespected Real Madrid, thinking they can rock up, play this expansive football when they haven't been in great form, when they've lost legs at the back, and expect they can just roll Real Madrid over."

Speaking about how the Reds' tactics helped the Spanish giants, the pundit added:

"And Real Madrid will have been rubbing their hands together thinking; 'L'pool are bombing forward, leaving gaps all over the park, we're winning the ball back and, bang, we're through 'em'."

Jurgen Klopp believes Liverpool could have avoided all 5 goals

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has claimed that all five goals were gifted to Real Madrid. He added that his side were made to pay for the mistakes and their opponents made the most of all their chances.

Speaking after the match, Klopp said:

"I really think everything was pretty obvious tonight. I think we gave all five goals away. I think the first half was, besides the two goals we conceded, the best we've played for probably the whole season. I liked it a lot. OK, the second goal, we cannot defend better because it is a slapstick (moment from Alisson)."

He added:

"The first goal we conceded we have to defend better. There were enough players around, nobody puts a foot in and stuff like this. It is a world-class moment from Vinicius as well, but I think it is obvious we can defend it better."

Liverpool travel to Real Madrid in two weeks to face the Spanish side in the second leg on March 15.

