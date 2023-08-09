“That’s what they are, they’re losers” – Megan Rapinoe accused by Megyn Kelly of refusing to ‘honor’ America after USWNT World Cup exit 

Megan Rapinoe has become the subject of constant criticism since the USWNT were eliminated from the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup on penatlies to Sweden in the Round of 16 on Sunday (August 6). TV presenter Megyn Kelly has launched a scathing attack at the former Ballon d'Or winner.

The USWNT entered the competition in Australia and New Zealand looking to become the first team to accomplish the three-peat. However, that was not to be, as their campaign was cut short before the last eight.

Rapinoe missed a penalty in the shootout that Vlatko Andanovich's team lost. TV presenter Kelly launched a stunning attack on the USWNT star on "The Megyn Kelly Show" (via OK Magazine):

"Now, they're losers. That's what they are. They're losers. That's what happened. Can you imagine LeBron James losing an NBA final and laughing? Can you imagine the Miracle on Ice hockey team laughing after they lost? They wouldn't.

"They took it so deadly seriously. They understood they had on the stars and stripes and that entire country was watching them for a reason."

Kelly added:

"She's able to laugh. It's all about her. It trickled down to where – other than three girls who half---ed the national anthem…they wouldn't sing (the national anthem). They refused to honour the country."

The USWNT's exit from the World Cup also marked Rapinoe's final game on the grandest stage. The 38-year-old leaves as a two-time World Cup winner.

What Megan Rapinoe said after USWNT's World Cup elimination

Megan Rapinoe is undoubtedly a legendary player. When asked about what was the highlight of her career after the defeat to Sweden, the former Ballon d'Or winner chose a non-footballing aspect:

"Probably equal pay chance. I think, they are saying equal pay, but could have been saying a lot of things. I think this team always fought for so much more, and that's been the most rewarding part for me, of course."

She added:

"To win World Cups, winning championships and all, but to know that we used our special talent to do something that changed the world forever, that means the most to me."

Megan Rapinoe has been a phenomenal player with massive achievements in the beautiful game, but her actions on non sport-related matters have often surprised fans.