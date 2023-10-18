"That's when it becomes a problem" - PL star speculates when exactly Arsenal star Aaron Ramsdale's patience will run out after getting dropped

West Ham United forward Michail Antonio has offered insight into Aaron Ramsdale's situation at Arsenal following the arrival of David Raya.

Ramsdale, who was the Gunners' undisputed first-choice goalkeeper for the better part of one year, has been ousted by the Spaniard, who joined on-loan from Brentford in January.

Antonio shared his insights via BBC Sounds' Footballers' Football Podcast, explaining how such situations are part of the game.

"That's normal in football, to be honest. It's okay if a player isn't doing well and you get your opportunity. If the player isn't doing well in front of you and you're not playing, that's when it becomes a problem."

The West Ham forward explained how competition is important at football clubs.

"In football, there's always going to be competition, there's always going to be the next person coming through to take your spot, it's about whether you're doing enough to stay in your spot."

Finally, Antonio mentioned that the media's comments and the importance given to this decision by Mikel Arteta is all for creating a divide among the players.

"The spotlight doesn't help. They're trying to make a rift between the players. At the end of the day, they're all one squad, one team, they want the team to do well."

Aaron Ramsdale made six appearances for Arsenal across competitions this season and kept two clean sheets before being replaced by David Raya. The Spaniard has kept double the clean sheets as his English counterpart in the same number of appearances since joining.

It will be interesting to see how this pans out.

Arsenal return to Premier League action against Chelsea on October 21

The Gunners secured an all-important 1-0 win over Manchester City in their last league outing. Although the game carries little significance in the title race considering it is only October, the result gave Mikel Arteta's men a huge lift as they beat Pep Guardiola's men for the first time since December 2015.

Now, Arsenal will face Mauricio Pochettino's Chelsea in their next game, a London derby that promises to be exciting for everyone watching.

The Gunners will look to win and continue their push towards the top of the table, while the Blues will look to bring their season back on track after a disappointing start and will look for their third win of the campaign.

The game will take place at Stamford Bridge as the late-night fixture on Saturday, October 21.