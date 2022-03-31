"That’s our best chance" - Rio Ferdinand names preferred England starting XI for 2022 FIFA World Cup 

Former Manchester United defender Rio Ferdinand has named his preferred England starting XI for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Speaking on his Vibe with FIVE podcast, Ferdinand opted to go for a three at the back. However, the defender surprisingly did not pick the likes of John Stones, Kalvin Phillips, Bukayo Saka and Jadon Sancho, who have been standout players for both club and country in the past. He said:

“I’m gonna go three at the back as I think that’s our best chance. [Harry] Maguire on the left, Kyle Walker central and Reece James on the right. Trent [Alexander-Arnold] at right wing-back and [Luke] Shaw left wing-back. I’m gonna go Declan [Rice] and [Jude] Bellingham [in midfield]. Foden in the hole and then two strikers, [Raheem] Sterling and [Harry] Kane."

The former defender decided not to pick players that Gareth Southgate has trusted in the past. The likes of Kalvin Phillips and John Stones were huge parts of the manager's Euro 2020 side which made the final.

Ferdinand justifies his England selections for the 2022 World Cup

England have had a strong qualifying campaign

Ferdinand also explained why he chose this starting XI and how the players fit in the formation. He said:

"James coming out with the ball coming into midfield because he can do that, he played midfield as a kid. Trent out on the right. Walker centre, he’s covering the whole backline on his own. My midfield, Declan, Jude and Foden dropping in as a number 10 and coming back into midfield. Free role for Sterling, he can go where he wants, Kane holding the ball up and running behind."

England had an unbeaten qualification campaign, having won eight games and drawn the other two. The Three Lions beat Switzerland and Ivory Coast in their two friendlies over this international break. Gareth Southgate's side have been in strong form of late, having won all nine games since their loss on penalties against Italy in the Euro 2020 finals back in July 2021.

Harry Kane @HKane A good way to finish this @England camp. Great progress and lots to keep working on as we gear up for the World Cup 🦁🦁🦁 A good way to finish this @England camp. Great progress and lots to keep working on as we gear up for the World Cup 🦁🦁🦁 https://t.co/vInCNeYE9E

