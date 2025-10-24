“That’s the best thing” - Ex-Manchester United star Danny Simpson reveals why he considers Cristiano Ronaldo the GOAT ahead of Lionel Messi

Danny Simpson has shared his thoughts on why he considers Cristiano Ronaldo the ‘best player in the world,’ even ahead of eight-time Ballon d’Or winner Lionel Messi.
Over the past two decades, the battle over who the GOAT is has centered on Ronaldo and Messi, thanks to their longevity and unparalleled achievements in the game. Past and present footballers have weighed in on the debate, but it still continues to divide fans worldwide.
Speaking to GOAL, Simpson argued that Cristiano Ronaldo’s ability to adapt to any league he plays in gives him the edge over every other player, including Lionel Messi.
"That’s the best thing about Ronaldo, he adapts,” Simpson said. “He adapted at 18/19, he adapted at Real Madrid, he adapted Juve. He’s always adapting. He’s adapting now in Saudi, he’s adapted with Portugal. That’s why, for me, he is the best player in the world.
The former Manchester United right-back praised Messi, but claimed the Argentine icon didn’t really adapt in some part of his game.
"I don’t think - no offence to Messi, he’s an unbelievable talent, but he’s never really had to adapt all these different parts of his game. Ronaldo, when he first came [to United], couldn’t head the ball! Now he’s probably the best header in the world - up there as a No.9. Honestly, it was a joy to be around him for a few years and see what he’s gone on to do," Simpson added.
Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi have played for multiple clubs in the course of their ongoing careers. Ronaldo began his professional career from Sporting CP and has played for five different clubs till date, including Al-Nassr, where he currently plies his trade. Messi, on the other hand, has played for only three clubs in his professional career.
“He has everything” – When Sir Alex Ferguson said Cristiano Ronaldo is more adaptable than Lionel Messi
Legendary Manchester United manager Sir Alex Ferguson once claimed Cristiano Ronaldo is a better player than Lionel Messi because the Portuguese superstar could play for any team and excel. He also hailed Messi but suggested that he can only flourish at Barcelona.
Speaking at an event in Dublin in 2016, Ferguson said (via the Daily Mail):
“It’s interesting to me that we hear so much about two players these days: Ronaldo and Messi. Now don’t get me wrong, Messi is a fantastic player, it’s like he’s wearing slippers when he controls the ball. But here, for me, is the difference. Messi is a Barcelona player.
“But Ronaldo could play for Stockport County and score a hat-trick. He has everything. He can shoot with both feet, head the ball, he’s as brave as a lion, and here’s something else people overlook. During my time at Manchester United I was lucky enough to have a lot of people who put in countless extra hours to get better. Gary Neville turned himself from an average footballer into a wonderful one because of his work ethic, as did David Beckham. But Ronaldo used to completely exhaust himself, and still does. He just wanted to be the best in the world.”
Despite being past their prime, Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo continue to go strong at their respective clubs – Inter Miami and Al-Nassr.