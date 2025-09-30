  • home icon
  • "That's a big surprise", "Slot got the minerals" - Liverpool fans in disbelief as superstar left out of XI to face Galatasaray

By Sulayman Salahudeen
Modified Sep 30, 2025 18:27 GMT
Liverpool are hoping to bounce back against Galatasaray
Liverpool fans have been left in a state of disbelief after coach Arne Slot decided to start talisman Mohamed Salah on the bench against Galatasaray. The Reds are in Istanbul for their second UEFA Champions League game of the 2025-26 season, having won their first game at home.

Slot's side were stunned by a late goal in their Premier League game against Crystal Palace on Saturday as they suffered their first defeat of the campaign. The Dutch tactician has responded by making some changes to his XI to take on the Turkish champions.

Mohamed Salah is the most prominent of the absentees, with Conor Bradley, Alexis Mac Allister, and Alexander Isak also dropped from the starting XI. The decision of the former Feyenoord boss has been met with disbelief from Liverpool faithful, and a number of them have taken to X to share their thoughts.

A fan admitted that they did not expect the Egyptian star to be benched.

Another fan expressed surprise at the decision, attributing it to Slot being ruthless.

A fan praised the coach for showing the courage to bench the forward.

Another fan also expressed their surprise at the decision to bench Salah.

Mohamed Salah is a Liverpool talisman, having shown his quality for the side over the years. He won the Golden Boot as the Premier League's top scorer in the 2024-25 season and was also the league's best creator, winning the best Playmaker award. He has had a slow start to the 2025-26 season, scoring just three times in eight appearances across all competitions.

Ekitike returns to Liverpool XI following suspension

Liverpool coach Arne Slot has named striker Hugo Ekitike in the starting XI for their game against Galatasaray in the UEFA Champions League. The France international takes the place of Premier League record signing Alexander Isak from the start for the Reds in Istanbul.

Ekitike returns to the XI after missing the game against Crystal Palace at the weekend through suspension. The young striker received a red card for taking his shirt off after scoring the winner against Southampton in the Carabao Cup last week. He was berated by Slot after his sending off but is now back for his side's game in Istanbul.

Hugo Ekitike has had a fine start to life as a Liverpool player since joining from Eintracht Frankfurt in the summer. The 23-year-old has scored five goals in eight appearances for the Reds and is the side's leading scorer this season.

Edited by Sulayman Salahudeen
