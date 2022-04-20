“That’s the biggest thing” – Rio Ferdinand names Cristiano Ronaldo issue that Erik ten Hag needs to manage at Manchester United

Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand claimed that Cristiano Ronaldo's game time is the only issue that Erik Ten Hag will have to address with regard to the Portuguese superstar.

Ronaldo scored a hat-trick against Norwich on Saturday, April 16, his second in three games. The Portuguese has now scored 21 goals and is a major reason why the club are still in the race for a top-four spot in the Premier League.

While Ronaldo obviously wants to play as much as possible, Ferdinand believes his game time needs will need to be managed.

Speaking on his Vibe With FIVE YouTube channel, Ferdinand said:

“So many people in the media say Ronaldo’s the issue at the club. Do you know what I think the biggest issue with Cristiano Ronaldo at the football club is? It’s just managing minutes. He wants to play, he wants to just score goal after goal and be relied upon all the time and he’s at an age where minutes might need to be managed."

"That’s the biggest thing I can sit there and go, ‘What could be an issue for the incoming manager with him?’ It’s not quality, it’s not goals, it’s not deciding matches because he gets that stuff done. It’s just managing someone of his age with his minutes.”

He added:

"All that boils down to is a conversation between them, manager and player. "Listen, son, all that you’ve done in the game is great, blah blah blah, but this is how it’s going down. I need you for these moments, big specific moments, this is how it needs to be done. Fall in line.'"

"It’s a simple conversation and then I think Cristiano has his say. If it’s any player you have your say, you talk it out and just tell him, ‘This is how it’s going to go man, I want the best for the team.'"

Cristiano Ronaldo backed to stay at Manchester United for another season

Cristiano Ronaldo has been consistently linked with a move away this summer. Erik Ten Hag is reported to have told the Manchester United hierarchy that the Portuguese does not fall in line with the kind of gameplan he wishes to introduce at Old Trafford.

It is true that the Portuguese cannot start every game, despite wanting to do so. He has been at his best when well-rested this season and the same is bound to be true next season. Still, his freak ability to score all types of goals and his tendency to be at his best in European games means that Ronaldo is a weapon like no other, even at 38.

If Manchester United somehow make it to the Champions League, they will have Cristiano Ronaldo to thank. It is only befitting that he is then allowed to lead the line sparingly, although Ten Hag is expected to, and should make the final decision on the matter.

