“That’s a bottom half of the table team” – Gary Neville explains why Manchester United are ‘damned’ if they sell Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo's future at Manchester United remains a subject of speculation, with the winger likely to leave Old Trafford before the transfer window shuts this summer.

After the Red Devils' poor displays in their first two Premier League games of the season, former England defender Gary Neville has warned that the club could be left with 'nothing' up front if they part ways with the winger.

It's no news anymore that Ronaldo has asked United to sell him if they receive a suitable offer this summer. Although there haa been no solid interest from any top club, the Portuguese is still keen on leaving Old Trafford. His attitude in recent days haven't been the best either.

Times Sport @TimesSport Erik ten Hag’s coaching staff, and players within the Manchester United squad, are growing increasingly frustrated with the conduct of Cristiano Ronaldo as his future threatens to plunge the club even further into crisis thetimes.co.uk/article/manche… Erik ten Hag’s coaching staff, and players within the Manchester United squad, are growing increasingly frustrated with the conduct of Cristiano Ronaldo as his future threatens to plunge the club even further into crisis thetimes.co.uk/article/manche…

Commenting on the situation, Neville believes United are in a state of dilemma. The right thing to do is to let go of the Portuguese, but that would end up leaving the attack miserably short-staffed. That was amply evident in the first two league games of the season.

"As I sit here today Dave, I think there's a massive decision they have to make on Cristiano Ronaldo and they're damned if they do, damned if they don't," the former Manchester United right-back said on MNF (via Daily Star).

He continued:

"A few weeks ago before the season started, these two results, best thing to do was facilitate a move out the club for Cristiano because he's obviously not happy, and the club aren't happy with him.

ESPN FC @ESPNFC BRENTFORD ARE BEATING MANCHESTER UNITED 4-0 IN THE FIRST HALF!!! BRENTFORD ARE BEATING MANCHESTER UNITED 4-0 IN THE FIRST HALF!!!

Neville continued:

"The problem they have now is if they lose him, there's nothing left in terms of the goalscoring part of the pitch, and I genuinely think if they don't bring players in, or if they bring in poor players in and he leaves, I genuinely think they can finish in the bottom half of the table. That's a bottom half of the table team, that's a massive statement."

How Cristiano Ronaldo and Manchester United have fared so far this season?

The Portuguese appears to be frustrated at Old Trafford.

Cristiano Ronaldo was named on the bench in Manchester United's Premier League opener against Brighton & Hove Albion on August 7. Although he was introduced in the second half of the clash, he couldn't prevent the Red Devils from suffering a 2-1 home defeat.

Things got worse in the next game against Brentford on Saturday despite Ronaldo starting. The attacker was largely anonymous as Erik Ten Hag's men suffered a 4-0 battering away from home.

Up next, they'll face an even bigger opposition in the English top flight, with Liverpool set to pay them a visit at Old Trafford on Monday.

