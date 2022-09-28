"That's bullsh**" - Premier League midfielder slams disrespectful TV show host for objectifying his girlfriend Alisha Lehmann

Aston Villa's Douglas Luiz has slammed a Brazilian TV presenter after he appeared to objectify the Premier League midfielder's girlfriend Alisha Lehmann, as per Daily Star.

Neves retweeted a video of Lehmann playing for the Clarets team in the English Women's Super League. with the caption:

"Without rewinding the video, what number was on her shirt?"

The presenter soon deleted the repost but Luiz caught wind of the TV host's act and let loose, tweeting:

“You’re old. Years in soccer and you post a video that does not respect women's soccer or the player herself, who is also my girlfriend."

He continued,

“You have not learned what respect is, that's bulls***.”

Douglas Luiz @dgoficial

não aprendeu o que é respeito é sacanagem! Você já velho, anos no futebol e posta um vídeo que não respeita o futebol feminino e nem a própria jogadora que ainda por cima é minha namorada.não aprendeu o que é respeito é sacanagem! twitter.com/miltonneves/st… Você já velho, anos no futebol e posta um vídeo que não respeita o futebol feminino e nem a própria jogadora que ainda por cima é minha namorada. não aprendeu o que é respeito é sacanagem! twitter.com/miltonneves/st…

The video in question is of Lehmann celebrating her opening goal in Villa's 4-3 thriller against Manchester City on September 18.

However, the video is in slow motion and eventually zooms in on Lehmann's backside as she jumps in celebration.

Lehmann is a Swiss international who has also had stints at West Ham United and Everton. She has made 25 appearances for Villa, scoring five goals.

Meanwhile, Luiz has started his season off in impressive form for the Villains with two goals in seven appearances.

Luiz and Lehmann are believed to have started dating earlier this year, with the Brazilian midfielder confirming their relationship on social media.

Luiz garnering interest from Premier League giants

Mikel Arteta is an admirer of the midfielder

Luiz joined Villa from Manchester City back in 2019 for £15.1 million having spent two seasons on loan at La Liga side Girona.

He has become one of the Premier League's most admired midfielders during his time at Villa Park, making 118 appearances for Steven Gerrard's side.

Luiz's stock is rising with his eye-catching performances for Villa and Premier League heavyweights are seemingly taking notice.

Reports claim that Chelsea are showing an interest in the Brazilian after their Premier League rivals Arsenal failed to sign the midfielder this past summer.

The Gunners saw three bids for Luiz rejected and he ended up staying at Villa Park who risk losing him on a free next summer.

That is when the Brazilian's contract expires and there have been no signs that talks over a new deal are set to ensue.

Villains boss Gerrard touched on Luiz's situation with regard to Arsenal's failed attempts to prise him away from the club, saying (via Football365):

“I’ve got confidence he’ll understand the situation and the club’s decision we didn’t want to lose a very important player and a top player so late in the window."

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far