"That’s all we can be" - Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold comments on Premier League title race finale

Liverpool star Trent Alexander-Arnold has admitted that the Premier League title is not in their hands ahead of the final day of the season.

The Reds will face Wolverhampton Wanderers at Anfield in their final league match of the season on Sunday. They will remain hopeful of winning the title until the campaign comes to a close despite being one point behind Manchester City.

Pep Guardiola's side are scheduled to lock horns with Aston Villa at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday. Liverpool thus require club legend Steven Gerrard to do them a favor by taking points off Manchester City with Villa.

Looking ahead to the season finale, Alexander-Arnold has expressed his delight at being a part of another exciting title race. The Englishman believes Liverpool have displayed outstanding consistency to compete on all fronts this term. He told the Reds' website:

“Excited, yet again. That’s all we can be, to be honest. It’s not in our hands, that’s the only real shame about the day, but we’re more than happy to be in amongst it. To take it down to the very last day was something special from us."

“We’ve dug in, all the competitions we’ve had, coinciding with our games, the rescheduled fixtures, the three games a week for however long. It’s kind of unheard of, this kind of stuff. To have that consistency over the course of the season has been outstanding."

ESPN FC @ESPNFC The Premier League title race will be decided on Sunday The Premier League title race will be decided on Sunday 🏆 https://t.co/Yuqts37GVt

It remains to be seen if there is a final twist in the tale as the Premier League season comes to a close on Sunday.

Going head-to-head with Manchester City a huge achievement, says Liverpool's Alexander Arnold

Alexander-Arnold went on to insist the Reds can be proud of what they have done this season. The right-back is of the view that going toe-to-toe with Manchester City, while winning two trophies is a huge achievement. He said:

“I think us lads can be proud of ourselves, it has been an outstanding season. And whether we do get the trophy on Sunday or not, it’s a huge achievement to even go head-to-head with that City team, especially with already having two trophies in the bag and hopefully one more the week after.”

Regardless of what happens on Sunday, Liverpool will not have time to dwell on the result as they face Real Madrid in the Champions League final in Paris next weekend.

