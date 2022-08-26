“That’s why you have to be careful” - Carlo Ancelotti warns Real Madrid players after Champions League group stage draw

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti has warned his players against complacency in this year's Champions League group stage.

Los Blancos have been handed a generous looking group on paper, as they have been drawn alongside RB Leipzig, Shakhtar Donetsk and Celtic.

While all of those sides will offer an intimidating atmosphere for Ancelotti's side, they should still have enough to progress to the next stage once again.

Real Madrid have only faced Celtic once in their illustrious history, while they are set to take on Leipzig for the first time ever. However, Ancelotti has warned his side that they must be careful as they look ahead to defending their Champions League crown.

The Italian boss was also keen to stress that he wants to avoid a repeat of the defeat at home to Moldovan side FC Sheriff from last season. That 2-1 loss at the Santiago Bernabeu was one of the biggest shocks in the competition's history.

Ancelotti stated in a press-conference (as quoted by 67 Hail Hail):

“It’s a different group because in two months we played every game, and last year, in the simplest game against Sheriff, at the Bernabeu, we lost it."

He added:

“That’s why you have to be careful. There will be complicated environments, and it will not be easy to play in Glasgow, in Leipzig. We have to respect the group just as our opponents respect Real Madrid.”

Real Madrid determined to retain Champions League title

The Galacticos are aiming to defend their European crown following an extraordinary run to the final last term.

They pulled off remarkable comeback victories against Paris Saint-Germain, Chelsea and Manchester City in the knockout stages. They appeared to be heading out on numerous occasions but made incredible comebacks.

Real Madrid won their fifth European title in nine seasons when they beat Liverpool 1-0 in the final in Paris, thanks to a winner from Vinicius Junior. The victory meant Los Blancos completed a rare La Liga and Champions League double after they completed a comfortable win in the Spanish top-flight.

Karim Benzema scored 15 goals in 12 European encounters last season as he dragged his side to the final.

Ancelotti has added two new signings to his lineup for the upcoming campaign.

Defensive midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni has arrived for €100 million from Monaco, while Antonio Rudiger has signed on a free transfer. Real Madrid will no doubt be one of the favorites for the Champions League once again this term.

