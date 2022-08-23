“That’s what Carlos Tevez was good at” – Rio Ferdinand says Manchester United star ‘was similar’ to Argentine forward during win over Liverpool

Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand has compared Marcus Rashford's performance against Liverpool to that of Argentine forward Carlos Tevez.

Rashford was one of the Red Devils' best players against their arch-rivals on Monday (August 22) night. He scored the decisive second goal after United caught the Reds flat-footed on the counter.

The Englishman also recorded two successful dribbles, saw two of his shots blocked and won six duels. Rashford caused serious problems for Liverpool's sloppy defence, with his pace and runs in behind.

Ferdinand, who won 14 trophies with United, was impressed with the forward's commitment and the hard yards he put in against the Reds. He said about Rashford in a video posted on his FIVE YouTube channel (as quoted by The Peoples Person):

“A lot of people ask me this question. You know when you are in a lack of form and not doing well, especially attacking players, the one thing that can kickstart you is the ability to work hard.”

The former defender added:

“Work hard, and you get a little bit of luck; a chance will come your way. That’s what Carlos Tevez was good at. He could ignite the stadium through that sheer hard work, through chasing down lost causes. Marcus was similar today.”

Manchester United notch up first win of season by beating Liverpool at Old Trafford

Many expected Liverpool to beat Manchester United when the two teams met at Old Trafford on Matchday 3 of the 2022-23 Premier League season. The Reds hadn't lost to United in the league since March 2018.

However, Erik ten Hag's men flipped the script against their arch-rivals on the night. The Red Devils made their intentions clear right from the first whistle and deservedly took the lead in the 16th minute. Jadon Sancho sat down James Milner in the box before firing the ball past Alisson Becker for his first goal of the season.

The hosts also fared well at the other end, keeping an an out-of-sorts Liverpool attack at bay as they held their one-goal advantage at half-time. Just eight minutes after the break, United went 2-0 up after catching the Reds on the counter.

Substitute Anthony Martial fed the ball to Rashford, who gave Alisson no chance with an expertly taken finish. Mohamed Salah pulled one back for Klopp's side in the 81st minute, but United hung on to seal their first points of the season. The win took them to 14th in the table, two spots above Liverpool.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Bhargav